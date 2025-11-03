Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Block Parties

Block parties are built on community. Whether it’s a holiday celebration or an opportunity for neighbors to socialize and share food, the spirit of the street gatherings is the same: to foster connections, reinforce a culture of support and create a sense of belonging. Brands are curating block parties of their own to bring together consumers and further their commitment to representation and community impact.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Garnier partnered with Latina artist and Fructis ambassador Becky G to host a free block party in Downtown Los Angeles spotlighting 14 handpicked, Latin-owned local businesses. Garnier fully funded the marketplace so attendees could enjoy the vendor offerings, tastings, products and experiences at no cost. The event highlighted many aspects of Latin culture, including a wall of flags that represented all Hispanic nationalities, live performances by Sangre Nueva, an inclusive outdoor salon for all hair textures and types, and a wide array of beloved dishes, such as pupusas, tacos, arepas, empanadas and churros.

Famous Amos also united the L.A. community for a vibrant block party experience commemorating its 50th anniversary. In the ’70s and ’80s, founder Wally Amos was known for throwing legendary block parties, so it only made sense that the block party celebration return for one day in May. The activation was stacked with music, breakdancing performances and art, including an original mural by artist OG Slick. Of course, ample cookie samples were distributed.

ABC’s A Very Abbott Block Party at San Diego Comic-Con transported fans back to their school days with brick building facades, crosswalks and signage with easter eggs and Barbara-isms from “Abbott Elementary.” While jamming to throwback tunes, attendees could cool off with some authentic Philly water ice from The Deli, pose for caricatures at the Abbott Community Wall, hit up the District Approved Pin Pickup, ride a Ferris wheel and collect a personalized bucket hat or boombox bag at the Lost & Found.

Also in the throwback spirit, Disney+ took over Rock Etiquette on Melrose Avenue in L.A. for a four-day, nostalgia-fueled activation in June. For its influencer, talent and press night, the brand turned the thrift store’s parking lot into a Disney+ Throwback Experience block party, complete with a dj, burger food truck and décor that channeled a ’90s and 2000s vibe.

Going in a completely different direction, women’s health brand O Positiv popped up in New York’s Gansevoort Plaza in August with a 12-foot-tall vagina installation in honor of its “Wet Girl Summer” campaign, which promoted its new daily supplement. The pink-splashed block party-style activation was filled with cheeky messaging like “Wanna get a little wet? Come on in,” and attendees enjoyed dj performances, swag, fruity popsicles, curated photo ops and partner integrations with brands like goodwipes and Vita Coco.

Photo: Courtesy of Famous Amos