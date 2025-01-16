At CES 2025, Accenture invited clients and guests to explore the AI-powered future, showcasing the power of new technologies, reinvention—and trust—through experiences that broke through even at the largest tech show of the year. Just off the show floor at The Venetian Expo, the company’s branded lounge was about what’s next and how it translates to now.

Developed in collaboration with JLR, one activity in Accenture’s space showcased the use of advanced generative AI and real-time graphics capabilities to create a luxury vehicle-purchasing experience, such as with Defender. Another activity focused on the role of AI in production, with factories and warehouses taking automation to the next level. This area featured a robotic arm and humanoid robot named Digits in the Next Gen Warehouse setting.

While the other two scenarios created compelling cases for business leaders, the activation that probably hit the most on raw emotion was centered around Security and AI. Guests could step into a phone booth and experience one of the scary sides of AI—a deepfake of themselves generated in seconds using just their picture and their voice sample. Seeing yourself in a completely fake—and disturbing—scenario was as unnerving as it was motivational. Created in partnership with First AI ID Kit, the activation made the threat of external risk feel extremely personal, priming the conversation for the company’s security solutions.

“From Accenture’s perspective, we want to ensure that [our presence] shows both the ambition for tomorrow from the perspective of the needs that our clients have today,” said Accenture’s spokesperson.

This thought process led to the brand reinventing the space for this year’s CES and anchoring it in business goals, with emotions still playing a key role. “In the past, the activation has been experiential,” the spokesperson said. “We’d take the themes and bring them to life through the use of technology. This year, we took a deliberate approach to align it to our business priorities and mapped our presence to deliver that.”

Along with business-focused engagement, the area offered a place of respite from the busy show floor. A new soundproof meeting room hosted press events and presentations for larger groups. Flexible seating arrangements offered a variety of comfortable configurations for conversations that furthered business goals but also built on a key emotion, trust. (Partner: Impact XM)

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston

