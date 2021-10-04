Amazon Prime Video Scores Big with Gen Z On The Tailgate Tour

Amazon Prime Video is disrupting the college football tailgate scene with unexpected partners and a “socially conscious” experience as part of the 22-year-old traveling event platform, The Tailgate Tour. The brand’s Prime Video Pop-Up Tailgate Experience launched Sept. 11 at the Washington vs. Michigan game, and will activate every Saturday offering gamegoers a healthier pre-game experience at 13 college football games across the country. The program will wrap at the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte, NC, on Dec. 4.

Leveraging strategic partnerships with plant-based brand Beyond Meat and prebiotic soda company Poppi, Prime Video is serving up healthy gameday refreshments and sustainably-packaged products on-site. The activations feature music, games, a ball pit, photo opportunities, charging stations, a football turf seating area and free samples. Consumers can also watch screenings of select Amazon originals including the new “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series premiering on Oct. 15.

“With football season being a much-anticipated yearly tradition, we teamed up with The Tailgate Tour to produce a fun and engaging activation space that speaks to our younger demos,” says Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and events-Prime Video at Amazon Studios. “Creative partnerships like this one introduce new audiences to the massive library of young adult titles Prime Video has to offer.”

Allison Ellsworth, co-founder and chief brand officer at Poppi, says that partnering with Amazon Prime Video was an ideal opportunity, as both companies are digital-first and target Gen Z consumers. Poppi’s insights show that due to the pandemic, many young adults are living with family and influencing purchase decisions of older generations, which expands Poppi’s customer base.

“Prime Video is this big, massive brand that everyone knows and recognizes, so just to have the opportunity to partner with them across some of the best college campus games, we can now get thousands of samples out to our consumers,” says Ellsworth.

For Beyond Meat, the partnership is all about “tasting is believing.”

“…This activation showcases how people can continue to eat what they love, such as tailgating staples like burgers and sausages, without having to compromise on taste, health or sustainability thanks to plant-based options from Beyond Meat,” says Lauren Castillon, senior brand manager at Beyond Meat.

