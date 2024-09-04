Fans have been flooding the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center since Aug. 26 to catch the action at the 2024 US Open tennis tournament in Queens, NY. In fact, this year’s Opening Day drew 74,641 fans, marking the biggest single-day crowd in the event’s 56-year history. And that’s been a victory for tournament sponsors who’ve had the opportunity to engage with legions of sports fanatics at what has become a high-profile affair. With the end of the tournament approaching on Sept. 8, we’ve rounded up some of 2024’s top sponsor experiences. Join us for a Honey Deuce cocktail (side note: we still can’t believe Serena Williams tried her first one this year), and let’s dig in.

For all things US Open-related, including activation submissions and agency credit, contact Kait Shea, [email protected]

AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express gave consumers a taste of its legendary relationship with the US Open by collaborating on a tennis-inspired, limited-edition Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor, “Match Point Chip x Amex.” The brand scooped up some delish pre-event buzz with an ice cream truck pop-up across New York City, Aug. 15-17. Then beginning Aug. 26, consumers could purchase the green mint chip with blue frosting swirl ice cream at 23 Van Leeuwen scoop shops around Manhattan.

The Official Payments Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships, going on more than 30 years, also welcomed back cardmembers and fans to its 20,000-square-foot on-site fan experience, which included a tennis ball customization station, TopSpin 2K25 gaming stations, a Glow Tennis interactive mixed reality game, a live mural experience designed by Cape Cod-based illustrator Russell Abrahams, and a create-your-own Ralph Lauren merchandise zone in the American Express Card Member Lounge.

Then over at its pop-up Centurion Lounge, Platinum Card members were invited to make a one-hour reservation via Resy for a chance to enjoy specialty dishes curated by renowned chefs Cédric Vongerichten and Michael Solomonov. During their visit, cardmembers could also create their own dream vacation inspired by Amex Travel’s 2024 Trending Destinations report, and design their own personalized, premium travel pouch. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide) –R.B.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/AP Content Services for American Express

APEROL

Aperol paired athletics and Italian culture at the US Open with multiple touchpoints across the grounds. Like the Aperol Spritz Bar outside the main arena, Arthur Ashe Stadium, where attendees could chill on the patio between sessions, snap photos and enjoy Aperitivo light bites along with an Aperol Spritz. The brand’s Italian Ape Truck also popped up near court five, and Aperol bar carts roamed the grounds. Plus, to give its campaign a lift, the brand enlisted Ashley Park, best known for her role in “Emily in Paris,” to help kick off the tournament and “set the mood for an unforgettable moment with friends.” Oh, and did we mention the Aperol tennis capsule collection?

CHASE

Chase is a US Open staple, and this year the brand’s upscale lounge and terrace experiences for cardmembers returned, along with smaller fan activations. Among them: “Magic ATM” kiosks that dispensed different kinds of swag, from sunglasses to fans, and a photo op that positioned each partaker as this year’s tournament champion.

At the Chase Lounge, air conditioning, food, drinks and clean bathrooms awaited cardmembers. There was also an ESPN broadcast center on-site showcasing live moments during tournament, as reported by The Points Guy. Attendees could additionally snag a branded baseball hat, socks or tote bag and have their name embroidered on it.

Over at the open-air Chase Terrace, cardmembers were treated to great views of the competition, complimentary refreshments and cash bars. And at an IHG co-branded amenities bar, fans could grab an item to take home, like a fan, hand sanitizer, Evian facial mist or La Roche-Posay sunscreen.

Beyond the tennis center, Chase could be found at the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge located at The Seaport in Manhattan. Among highlights, the brand hosted a cocktail party with tennis legend Andy Roddick, who moderated a live recording of his podcast Served with Andy Roddick featuring Grammy Award-winning singer Seal.

EVIAN

After activating a floating tennis court in 2023, evian this year teamed up with Pharrell Williams and his lifestyle brand Humanrace on a limited-edition, tennis-inspired apparel collection that launched online on Aug. 24. That same day, tennis fans in New York could stop by a pop-up experience at Gansevoort Plaza to be among the first to purchase items from the collection. Small bites, plenty of evian to go around, wrapped vehicles, a dj and appearances from tennis players Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe and Stan Wawrinka were all on tap.

IHG

IHG checked in to its sixth year as the official hotel partner and hotel loyalty program of the US Open with a brand-new slate of fan experiences, much of which took place off-site.

Inside the “IHG Rally Room” at New York City’s Kimpton Hotel Eventi and at Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown, a decades-old tennis debate came to life: Are tennis balls yellow or green? Each of the neon, tennis-ball-covered suites was split down the middle with one side representing yellow and the other repping green, and décor to match each hue. Consumers could book the room for a max of two nights during the US Open main draw.

At IHG’s Grand Slam Social event on Aug. 21, also held at Kimpton Hotel Eventi, renowned dj Mark Ronson performed while invite-only attendees checked out rich greenery, a country-club-style cocktail bar and a pop-up installation of the Rally Room, where they could claim which side they’d sleep on. The event served as a nod toward the brand’s expanding luxury and lifestyle portfolio.

On-site at the Open, consumers could sip on a cold beverage at the IHG Hotels & Resorts Racquet Bar located on the terrace outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The space provided all-important shade, and “VIP-treatment,” including custom cocktails and a curated wine-by-the-glass menu.

Rounding out the brand’s sponsorship was the third IHG x US Open Tennis Ball Dress Contest in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology, and the opportunity for IHG loyalty members to sign up for hyper-exclusive experiences, like behind-the-scenes stadium tours and a chance to attend a post-match conference.

LAVAZZA

Lavazza returned as the US Open’s official coffee sponsor to give fans a boost of energy and offer a taste of “la dolce vita” with help from brand ambassador and Italian pro tennis player Jannik Sinner. Throughout US Open Fan Week (Aug. 19-25), the brand invited consumers to check out its 360-degree video op, enjoy free coffee drinks (including from its Dolcevita collection), make friendship bracelets and earn prizes.

The sponsorship additionally included the launch of a new “Coffeetail Corner” within the US Open Main Village, where fans could enjoy cocktails, including custom espresso martinis. And at Lavazza’s main cafe, attendees could snag more caffeinated offerings, like the new Blue Iced Cappuccino.

MAESTRO DOBEL

Tennis met Mexican hospitality at the Dobel Tequila Club, a new US Open experience provided by the event’s official tequila, Maestro Dobel. The club was part of the brand’s multifaceted sponsorship, and featured tequila cocktails, including the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma, and cuisine from celebrated Mexican chef Enrique Olvera.

The brand also had a full-service Dobel Tequila Bar at Stadium 17, with a lounge where fans chilled between matches and sipped cocktails throughout the first week of the tournament. They could also enjoy Dobel’s cocktails at four Ace Paloma cocktail carts located across the US Open grounds. (Agency: Articulate Productions)

MORGAN STANLEY

For a second consecutive year, Morgan Stanley brought pre-tournament “Come Play” tennis clinics to Harlem and Queens, NY, in collaboration with the Harlem Junior Tennis & Education Program and the City Parks Foundation. The program, which launched in 2018, provides young athletes (with a focus on girls) exclusive access to tennis instruction from Women’s Tennis Association professionals, with the aim of fostering the next generation of tennis stars.

The brand additionally caught fans’ eyes as they traveled to the US Open by wrapping the 7 subway train to Arthur Ashe Stadium in an ad campaign featuring Canadian pro tennis player Leylah Fernandez. (Agencies: The Marketing Arm; MediaHub)

TALENTI X GRAZA

In what feels like an unlikely collab, olive oil brand Graza teamed up with gelato brand Talenti on Sept. 3 to dish out free, tennis-ball-sized scoops of gelato and sorbetto—drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. The brands planted themselves outside the US Open grounds at the Mets-Willets subway stop, directly under the pedestrian bridge, to distribute complimentary scoops of tennis-themed flavors, like “The Match Pistach.” The first 100 people to show up were also promised “something super-duper cool.”

TIFFANY & CO.

Since 1987, Tiffany & Co. has fashioned the US Open’s gleaming, silver championship trophies. This year, the brand opened a pop-up at Fountain Plaza within the tennis center to showcase its craftsmanship through a display of intricate trophy replicas, as well as a “one-of-a-kind” Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard tennis racket (which, in lieu of traditional strings, features 108 bezel-set diamonds). Those who stopped by also had the chance to engage with an AR Mirror developed in collaboration with Snap that offered two AR Lens experiences.

From the US Open Archives: