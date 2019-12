TAKING NAMES

EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI

Women from Chicago, Boston and New York City talk leadership, mastering experiential skillsets and fostering diversity

THE PARTICIPANTS:

• Colleen Cosgrove, Director, Head of Global Events, Reebok

• Shenique Coston, Vice President-Experiential Marketing, Empire State Development

• Judy Lee, Global Head of Industry and Experiential, Pinterest

• Dana Rosenthal, Head of Global Event Marketing, The Americas, Facebook

• Emilie Watrob, Event and Development Manager,

Ulta Beauty

• Keirsten Hammett, Partner, Executive Producer, Proscenium

EVENT MARKETER: Give us a taste of how this industry is changing and how that’s impacting women in the industry. Is it a different space for women in experiential than it was five to 10 years ago?

JUDY LEE: I don’t know if I look at it specifically through the lens of being a woman, but I do think that the industry overall continues to shift and shape, especially when we think about experiential as a discipline and being around storytelling and interacting with humans. I think inevitably experiential marketing will change because the way humans interact with things around them, and with technology and content, has fundamentally shifted over the past five to 10 years. The consumers are leading that change and experiential being a discipline that’s so close to how people interact with one another and how people interact with content, we naturally shift to stay close to how people receive information.

COLLEEN COSGROVE: I would say that in a very digital world people have really started to understand the value and the impact of shared human experiences. I think there are more budgets, more resources allocated, more of a focus on the importance of experiential in the industry in general and that benefits everyone.

EMILIE WATROB: I think at Ulta especially, but across the board, it’s really about diversity and inclusion. So it doesn’t matter if you’re male or you’re female, black, white, heterosexual, trans—if you’re a good fit for the job, you’re going to get it. So it doesn’t really matter what you look like, as long as you’re qualified. So I think being a woman, yes, maybe 10, 15 years ago it was harder. Now I think we’re getting on the same playing field. And I think a lot of corporations are getting there.

SHENIQUE COSTON: There is definitely still tons of work that needs to be done in that space, but I do like the trajectory, and I’m hopeful about where it’s going. I think to add on to Emilie’s point, seeing more culturally-relevant experiences and activations has been great over the past five or so years. We’re starting to think about the segments that we want to reach and who we want to target and not just coming out with a mass market plan but taking culture into perspective. And it’s super relevant, it reaches them where they are and who they are in a way that I don’t think even a decade ago we were thinking about.

DANA ROSENTHAL: I think there’s a greater focus on authenticity and I think it’s one of the really positive things this generation is doing; they’re really demanding that brands show up authentically. And people are realizing that face-to-face experiences are one of the best ways that brands can do that, to really show you who they are and what they represent.

KEIRSTEN HAMMETT: I think there’s an openness of conversation about inclusion and equality in the workplace now where in the past it’s really only been women talking about it. I agree with Dana that the younger generation is holding companies more accountable in general, and that men are having those conversations. Men are initiating those conversations. Men are a part of those conversations and asking how they can be a part of that. So it’s not just women fighting for themselves, but every sector that has been underrepresented. It gives me hope that we’re on the right track. I don’t think we’re there, but on the right track.

DR: Within our company we have male advocates for our women’s groups. So we make sure that there are men who are raising their hands to stand up and advocate for the women’s rights within our company and within our women’s leadership groups. And they’re not “voluntold,” they’re men who actually stand up and believe in the issues and actively advocate for the rights of women. It’s a really strong and powerful thing to know that there are high-ranking men within our company who truly believe in equality and the rights for women.

CC: And I do think with that diversity comes an incredibly strong talent pool. Because when you have diversity of thought, diversity of creativity, what that lends itself, especially to the events industry, is this incredibly eclectic mix of people and talents and mindsets that really creates something exceptional. I think all companies right now are really focused on diversity and inclusion. And I think it’s so important for building well-rounded teams and not hiring people because of their gender or the color of their skin, but really looking at the qualities they bring to the table and the skillsets and how they can strengthen the team as a whole.

EM: What are some of the biggest roadblocks and challenges you’re still seeing and dealing with out there?

DR: I still think that there is a perception of the role being very logistics-focused. My boss always calls it the ‘chip-and-dip’ role. People think what we do is order catering and book party spaces. And I think that there’s a real misconception still in a lot of people’s minds about what this role really entails. And we still have to fight for a seat at the table to have those strategic conversations. It’s been a challenge and a battle at every company that I’ve been at to say, “No, we’re not just planning logistics here.” We are actually ideating with you from the very beginning about how we are going to show up and bring our products and services to life in an experiential way. This isn’t you coming up with an idea and then telling me to execute it. That’s not how we’re going to show up well.

EW: I agree. A lot of things get decided, and then all of the sudden they’re pushed onto you and your team. And then you’re trying to deliver on something that may not be the best fit. You have to have that seat at the table from the beginning and make sure you’re part of those initial conversations.

SC: They forget that we’re marketers, right? We’re still marketers at the end of the day. What we do is really bring the brands to life in a way that consumers can touch and feel it. And to me that’s way more important because of all the clutter and noise in traditional advertising and marketing channels. Experiential has been one of the few ways in which you can actually break through to consumers and have an authentic conversation. And yet sometimes I still get referred to as the “events team.”

CC: I feel like a lot of marketing teams are referred to as “the events team,” which makes it feel very logistics-based, to your point. And I do think people don’t understand, yes, there is the logistics, but it’s the logistics and the strategic and the creative. And those all come together to really create a very impactful, touch-and-feel experience with the consumer. And those opportunities are few and far between these days. So it’s incredibly important for a brand to have those moments and really understand the value of their marketers.

DR: We’re a b-to-b team so we’re especially in the weeds with needing to understand product and how our products come to life for advertisers, and tools and some really unsexy things that are not consumer-facing. So our team needs to know our business and our products and how they work. If those aren’t marketers, I don’t know what are.

EM: It seems like women are not only fighting for the recognition of the discipline itself, but they’re fighting for themselves as women within the discipline. Does that resonate with you?

SC: It definitely resonates. And even if it wasn’t women who started them, most of these teams were started by an event planner of sorts. And so the evolution of that in our companies hasn’t quite taken shape like other departments have. We’ve had such a huge evolution in not only the importance of experiential marketing within a team, but even what we do. So I think that because of that evolution, it’s been hard for people to understand what we do and our importance.

DR: Totally agree. Event teams usually started as a logistics group within a company. So it’s hard to break out of that mold.

EM: If you could change one thing about the experiential industry, what would that be?

DR: I would love to give my team more time to go out and explore. I am always looking for opportunities for them to just get inspired. And there’s never enough time to do that. I think great ideation and great thinking only comes when you’re staying up to speed on trends and you’re getting inspired by really cool things. And I think a lot of people who consider themselves producers or don’t think of themselves as creative or creators think that they’re never going to be creative. And it’s our job as leaders to say creativity comes from everywhere. You don’t have to love art to be a creative person, you have to find the things that inspire you.



EM: What makes a great experiential leader? A lot of young women are just trying to assess what that means. Does that mean acting more like a man? Does that mean embracing your authentic self? What does that mean for women right now?

JL: It’s really about creating the conditions to produce great work across your teams. Across in-house and across agency partners, and really galvanizing people around a central mission or north star of how do we all collectively produce the best possible thing that we can.

EW: I think of it as being true to yourself, no matter who that is. But then also tailoring that message to your audience to know that team member or know that third party you’re working with or to your boss. But really still staying to your beliefs and your principles and making sure they’re in line with everything you do.

SC: I think a component of it is being self-aware about both your strengths and your weaknesses and figuring out how to strengthen your weaknesses. I make sure to stack my team with the skillsets that I know I may not directly possess or I’m not the strongest in, because I need someone who is going to be an expert. That person is not competition to me in any way if they are an extension of the larger team. And so while I’m working on my developmental skills personally, I’m going to stack my team with folks who know those components really well and have those specific skillsets so that there is no outage overall. Because to me, we’re individuals, but we represent the team. And everyone is important.

EM: Such a good point, because so many women try to do it all and think they’re failing if they don’t know everything.

SC: They think they have to, otherwise they look weak.

KH: It’s something I admire the most about leaders that I look up to, being willing to say they don’t know something and being willing to not be the smartest person in the room. I think so often they feel like if they’re leading the group, they need to at least have the appearance of that. And often it’s very off-putting for their people who want to contribute to the conversation and who might know pieces of something better than them, even though they’re not at the level that they are. I find it very admirable when a leader in a position of power can say, ‘I don’t know,’ and, ‘This other person in the room is smarter than me in this area, what would you say or suggest?’

CC: I would definitely agree with the self-awareness. And coupled with that, I would also say the professional development of the team. Any strong leader I’ve ever looked up to has always afforded opportunities to me, whether it’s been attending a conference or assigning me a project that’s a little out of my comfort zone, letting me do a rotation in a different department to get a different perspective on things. I hope and I try to do the same with my team and really try to elevate them as much as possible and grow their careers professionally within Reebok and outside.

DR: I’ll stack on top of that. The willingness to ask your team for feedback as well, and being humble enough to know that they can give you some feedback, too. For me it’s really empowering the team to make informed decisions, and having them know unequivocally that I have their back, that I trust them to make the best decisions possible with the information that they have at hand. We’re not always going to get it right, but that I stand behind them one thousand percent.

I think that vulnerability is also really important. We also have to own it when we don’t get it right. And I think the more comfortable you are sharing with your team that you are human, the more they’re going to share with you and the tighter-knit a team you’ll be.

CC: I agree. I think it builds an incredible amount of trust when you show that human side and that we’re not all perfect. And you can’t be. So you learn from your mistakes and you don’t have all the answers.

EM: Let’s dig into the diversity and inclusion conversation a bit deeper. How is everybody navigating this new era?

CC: I think it’s a conversation we should have started a long time ago. And I couldn’t be happier that we’re doing the work that we need to now within our own organization. There’s still a lot more work to be done, but I think just the fact that we’re having the dialogue and the conversation and that self-awareness, I think that’s incredibly important.

KH: A live event is a company on display for people to see. So I think it’s where diversity and inclusion get a lot of stage time. People are going to be taking pictures, it’s going to be webcast, people are going to be commenting, media is going to be there. So the question often is, ‘We have 90 percent men. How do we get women on this stage? How do we get some diversity on the stage?’ I think those conversations are happening but I think the more challenging piece is the authenticity of it within the company and actually leading that change. Because if the change was already there, then you’d have more diverse people to select from to put on stage.

CC: Yes. If you’re going to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk.

JL: You can’t be what you can’t see. I think it’s really difficult to imagine what your life could be if you can’t see it and see what success looks like. So for me, it’s really about the lack of leadership or executive presence in the c-suite of women, overall. I also think about it in broader terms than just event marketing because I think we are quite well represented in event marketing as an industry. But what is that next step as you reach the top and the pinnacle—how do you get access to the c-suite and how are events thought of as not only this area that’s mostly women who dominate in that kind of practice of marketing, but that it’s validated as just as an effective channel as all the other marketing channels.

DR: It’s not just the diversity and inclusion team’s challenge to solve anymore either; it’s everyone’s challenge to focus on at the company, which I think has been a positive outcome. It’s also really opened my eyes to some of the other areas that we’re not focusing on, like accessibility. Whether it’s seeing impairment or physical impairment, how are we thinking about how people use our tools?



SC: I am hopeful about what this bigger conversation is doing, but some of it is very inauthentic. Companies are doing it because it’s a bandwagon thing. They’re having lots of preliminary conversations around diversity and inclusion. They’re having webinars and meetings internally. And that’s wonderful, but please tell me there’s a plan to move this all along. Are the right people in the room for these conversations to be able to make sure that we aren’t just talking to the same ears who already know and feel this way? Is the HR staff in the room to get other folks through the funnel? If it’s not part of the real leadership’s mandate, it just gets missed and it will be a conversation that keeps cycling through. I also think that, particularly in an industry that is comprised primarily of women, we sometimes forget all the other facets or the nuanced groups or segments that are within it. This is a great industry for women. For the most part we’re doing really well. We’re at the top of a lot of these companies or these organizations. But are those women disabled? Are those women women of color? Are those women trans? How does that really show up? We talk about it, but if we really start to take account of who those women really are, it’s not as diverse as we say we want it to be just yet. And maybe it’s working its way up the funnel.

CC: If anyone’s saying that they have this locked and loaded and they have it a hundred percent figured out, they’re lying. It’s like putting it out there and being open about it, having a conversation and having dialogue, understanding all the different perspectives, I think that’s the most important thing. And committing yourself to putting it into action.

EM: Let’s shift gears and talk about the next generation of event attendees. When you are preparing your teams and thinking about how you are going to meet the needs of these up-and-comers, where do you start?

EW: They are pushing the limits. There is so much thrown at them that you really have to take it to the next level and really look at what is going to hold their attention, what’s going to be that next new trend. Yes, I think that they’re a pain sometimes, but I think they’re pushing everybody’s limits around thinking differently. And having some of those people on your team to help you understand that is a good thing.

KH: I think the really positive thing about the newer generations is that they are using their power for good and really forcing companies to take a look at what choices they’re making, how they’re making those decisions, who they’re working with and what their impact is in a way that I just don’t think companies did in the past.

DR: I think it goes back to authenticity. There’s such a real-time accessibility to companies on social media now. You can’t ignore them if they’re commenting on your Instagram or on your Twitter. You have to decide who you are as a brand. I also think we as leaders have to step back and say when are we not the right people to make these decisions and to make sure we have the diversity of thought. And that includes age on our teams, to be able to step back and say, these are people who grew up in this digital generation and we haven’t all done that. They know better than us sometimes the right way to approach things.

EM: Because you’re arguably closest to your customers, do you think that a significant part of your job now as event marketers is to come back to senior management to say, ‘This is not what our customers want anymore’?

CC: Yes. And I think a way to do that with finesse is through post-event metrics. Rather than using emotion and general feedback, you really need to set some kind of firm parameters on how you’re measuring the success of an event, whether it’s through return on investment or KPIs.

DR: I often just have us hit pause and say, ‘Why are we doing this event again?’ Are we doing this because it’s something that our business partners asked us for? Or are we doing this because it’s something that we think our business partners need? And there’s a big difference between those two things. I believe strongly in our company’s mission, but I can objectively look at something that we’re delivering on stage and know it isn’t resonating because it’s us telling the story when we should have our clients telling our story for us. And I think 99 percent of the time that has to be done through metrics. The metrics will usually prove exactly what you’re feeling, and your audience will tell you, ‘No, this didn’t resonate with me. You’re not hitting the nail on the head this time.’

EM: I want to talk about career boosters—that moment in your career where you made a decision, took a turn, or tried something new that paid off. Any tips to share?

CC: I’ve committed to having a positive mindset. I think that’s incredibly important, especially in the events industry, because it can feel like a roller coaster at times. And you can feel pretty out of control, especially on the stress level. Earlier in my career, I didn’t enjoy those moments where it all came together because I let the stress and anxiety take over. But once I started shifting—and I actually think Reebok really helped me do this, because we have such a culture of positivity—it helped me approach things in a much more collaborative manner, where I felt like I’m not in this alone. It’s not all on my shoulders. So for me, it’s about having that positive mindset and understanding that you can plan this event down to the second and not everything is going go to as planned, and that’s OK. Enjoy those moments and congratulate yourself for when it does all come together. Congratulate the people that you’re working with. Celebrate the little moments and the big moments and make people feel like they’re part of a team and enjoy being part of that team. I think that changes the experience drastically.

SC: I would say career boosters have actually come in some odd ways for me. But I think the overall theme has been really owning my career in a way that has made me very uncomfortable. And by that, I mean I have quit jobs where I have loved what I was doing, but hated my boss or hated who I was working for. And I knew it was not going to be a good situation for much longer, and so I had to choose me. And in choosing me, I got out of those situations. And what came after I didn’t see coming, but was so much bigger and better for me that it worked out beautifully.

DR: For me it was really focusing on communication and building relationships. So really thinking about the way I communicate with people and what drives the way people communicate with me. And thinking about this idea of perception as reality. How people perceive you and how you communicate with people are not always the same thing. And you have to think about what your intention is, how it comes across and how you solve for those things, and really coming from a place of empathy with people. Communication and relationships are really the foundation of anything that you’re doing in your career. And I think the more that I focus on it, the more I’ve grown in my career.

JL: I often find that having an intention of vision and setting that goal and then bringing in others to help, almost like your personal board of directors, is so important—that you have someone in your life that is going to be brutally honest with you, good or bad. Someone who’s just going to tell you the tough things as well as also help you find the answers within yourself. I had a call with a former colleague of mine who made a mistake in one of her career choices and I pulled her aside and said, ‘Why didn’t you call me? I could have helped you with this.’ She called me recently and I think it was a wonderful time to reconnect with her and just to show her different perspectives on the situations she’s currently going through. It’s nice to be that for someone else but then also to have that for yourself, to figure out who your mentors are and people you can rely on who will jump in and take that call on the weekend to help you sort through some issues you’re having.

EW: One thing I started doing the last three or four years is advocating for myself and telling people what I want or where I want to go. Because they don’t always know. And they don’t know what your next step is. They don’t know you want to work on a particular project, or whatever it may be. If you don’t express yourself or tell your boss, they don’t know. I think it’s really important to be that advocate for yourself.

EM: What are the killer skills that a really great experiential marketer needs to have today?

CC: I would say you have to be able to anticipate. You have to be able to put yourself in the shoes of the consumer and what they want to experience. And you can’t freak out. You cannot freak out.

KH: I’d say adaptability. Knowing how to read a room seems like such an old concept and a very obvious thing, but knowing when to insert yourself into a conversation, when to opt out, when to say the right thing—those are skills that are hard to teach but are so crucial to people’s success as they grow. And especially in this business where you’re dealing with so many people. If you think about an event landscape, you have your direct clients, you have the c-suite who is on the stage, guest speakers who could be anybody. You’re just dealing with so many different players at the same time. So that adaptability and knowing how to shift to get what you need from everybody to execute is really crucial.

SC: It’s probably similar to what you’re describing, but I’d say being scrappy. Not only being able to read a room, but knowing when things are about to go haywire and when to jump in. It’s a level of anticipation where you see it coming and you jump in and not only figure it out, but figure it out using whatever solution is available to you and not relegating yourself to a certain level of solutions. For a hard skill, I’d say digital is not going away. So people have to find their niche in this digital landscape and really understand and have a firm foundation in it, whether it’s social channels or digital tools or suites of tools. You’ve got to know something in this space to be able to navigate and to keep moving on. Because again, it’s not going anywhere, and it’s only going to continue to evolve. And when it evolves, our industry changes or it transforms very substantially.

DR: For me it’s really creative problem solving. Someone who is really willing to ideate to that place of, ‘I have this crazy idea,’ and then take it all the way out there, even if we have no budget and we’re not sure how we’re going to make it come together. I want to hear your crazy, immoral, irrational ideas. And then let’s reel it in and figure out how we’re going to build it. I want the no-holds-barred kind of thinking. I also rarely hire people with a production background. I can teach production to somebody, and we have brilliant agencies who do production—that’s not what our industry is about. I need someone who is going to be creative and problem-solve.