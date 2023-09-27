The 2023 Fab 50: Recognizing the Event Industry’s Top Builders

THE ONLY EDITORIAL ROSTER OF THE INDUSTRY’S BEST FABRICATION PARTNERS

The budgets are tight. The timelines are all over the place. The faces on many client teams are new. But at the end of the day, the master craftspeople who stand up our event builds and exhibit booths know the power of creativity, strategy, measurement and, most importantly, service to succeed in the evolving world of face-to-face corporate event marketing today.

This year, flexibility and agility are among the top superpowers wielded by the industry’s best builders. They’re laser focused on reusability, sustainability and other budget- and earth-friendly strategies. They’re adding services and capabilities worthy of a one-stop shopping experience. And many are offering portfolio consultation as part of their repertoire to help generate greater savings down the line for their clients.

After surviving multiple battles over the past few years, from a global crisis to supply chain challenges to rising costs and turnover, the top shops are prouder than ever to champion and share with clients their people, their strong cultures and a 24/7 mentality that translates into productive and long-lasting partnerships.

Our editors combed through the applications and analyzed capabilities, the points of differentiation and the work of top fabricators serving the event and exhibit industries to create our 11th annual editorial listing. Here, we salute the award-winning designers, strategists, producers, technologists and other miracle workers. Thank you for making this industry look and feel so good.

Presenting, the 2023 Fab 50.