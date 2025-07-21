10 Minutes With… Jon Wolff, Senior Global Events Manager at Lenovo

Our monthly interview series goes “live” as we sit down virtually with Jon Wolff, senior global events manager at Lenovo. Wolff will be a featured speaker during Event Marketer’s Experiential Marketing Month this October, presenting on trends and what’s ahead for the industry in 2026. On the agenda for this conversation, however: trade show engagement tactics, budget (and tariffs impacts) and “intentional design.” Enjoy the episode.

More of Our Interviews:

People profiles, story pitches and all other trade show coverage: Send us a note.