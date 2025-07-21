10 Minutes With… Jon Wolff, Senior Global Events Manager at Lenovo

Trade Shows, B-to-B Events
Posted on July 21, 2025 by Rachel Boucher

Our monthly interview series goes “live” as we sit down virtually with Jon Wolff, senior global events manager at Lenovo. Wolff will be a featured speaker during Event Marketer’s Experiential Marketing Month this October, presenting on trends and what’s ahead for the industry in 2026. On the agenda for this conversation, however: trade show engagement tactics, budget (and tariffs impacts) and “intentional design.” Enjoy the episode.

 

 

Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
