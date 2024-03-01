SXSW Throwback: 12 Experiential Ideas from Past Activations and Events in Austin
SXSW 2024 kicks off next week, bringing a convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture to Austin, TX. While the annual festival and conference is set to premiere highly anticipated films, present celebrity-led keynotes, and offer leading professional development for creatives and marketers, brands are preparing to capitalize on earned media and influencer buzz.
Among the upcoming experiences, Prime Video is returning to Austin’s iconic Hotel San José to immerse fans in the post-apocalyptic world of its new series “Fallout”; The Audible Sound Experience will feature carnival-inspired experiences, like a Ferris wheel with audio-enabled passenger gondolas playing Audible content; the maker of Poo~Pourri spray will pop up a 30-foot inflatable turd; and Verizon is hosting a rooftop party fueled by cocktails and connections.
Ahead of this year’s event, we sifted through the archives to round up 12 experiential tactics that exemplify marketing at this most influential industry tentpole. (Stay tuned for EM’s on-the-ground coverage of SXSW 2024—drop a line to [email protected] for tours.)
SXSW 2017: Step Inside Intel's AI LoungeIn a world often frightened by the concept of Big Brother and the growing impact of technology in our world, Intel's AI Lounge at SXSW told a different story. The tech brand transformed Lucille's Patio…
High Brew Targets an Unlikely Audience at SXSW: RoadiesPlenty of organizations have mantras, but few transform them into live experiences. High Brew did just that at this year's SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin. Operating under its "For those…
HBO and the Red Cross ask 'Game of Thrones' Fans to Bleed for the Throne at SXSWHaving landed safely at SXSW in Austin, EM is ready to cruise the creative brand activations and report back on the standouts. So, what better way to kick off our coverage than with one of the most buzzworthy…
ABC Touts the Reboot of "Roseanne" With a Nostalgia-Filled Fan Experience at SXSWAs consumers awaited the return of one of television's most beloved families—the Conners—ABC fanned the flames with a nostalgia-filled experience at SXSW that touted the reboot of "Roseanne."…
Courting Casual Gamers, Activision Blizzard Media Asks SXSW Attendees to 'Unlock the Gamer Within'Activision Blizzard Media created a two-story arcade for attendees of SXSW in Austin this year, activating March 8-11 at its first-ever appearance at the festival. The publisher is best known for intense,…
Torchy's Tacos, Music and a Tiny House: Inside DoorDash's First SXSW EventYou might think it's a challenge engaging consumers in the on-demand economy, but at SXSW, DoorDash, the food delivery platform available in more than 3,300 cities in the U.S. and Canada, welcomed…
Nuns Invade SXSW 2023 in a Guerrilla Marketing Stunt for Peacock’s AI Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’Plastered up and down the streets of Austin, TX, during SXSW—on light posts, walls and columns—were hundreds of red and pink posters featuring a defiant-looking nun in a blue habit. The posters, ranging from small to giant prints, asked, “Have you seen this nun?” and invited passersby to “Accept this quest from Mrs. Davis” and...
Why Audible Hosted a Three-course Hot Dog Dinner for Fans at SXSWAudible Inc. online audiobook and podcast service teased its newest Audible Originals Summer in Argyle murder comedy podcast series at SXSW with a three-course hot dog-themed dinner for fans hosted by the series’ co-creators and co-writers, Nate Odenkirk (of The New Yorker) and his father, comedy writer, producer, actor and director Bob Odenkirk. Inspired by the...
The #DellExperience Returns to SXSW with a 'Syndicated' Content Strategy and MusicIn an installation-rich environment with share-worthy moments, immersive activations as well as a compelling lineup of content and—of course—live music, Austin-based Dell Technologies celebrated SXSW's…
Mophie Evolves its SXSW Strategy with Device-Saving DogsThere's a lot of noise at SXSW, but mobile battery case maker mophie chewed out a niche for itself for a second year—with St. Bernard dogs. Continuing its mission to rescue dying phones, the brand…
SXSW 2023: White Claw’s Marketing VP Talks Activating for Music Fans at the ‘Shore Club’SXSW tends to attract experiential marketing-focused brands during the “interactive” portion of the 10-day event, when the marketing and tech crowds are in attendance.
NatGeo's 'Escape The Cold' Activation at SXSWWhat is it like living day-to-day in the remote Alaskan wilderness? Those at South by Southwest in Austin March 14-16 got a little taste of it thanks to National Geographic Channel, which promoted the…