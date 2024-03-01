SXSW Throwback: 12 Experiential Ideas from Past Activations and Events in Austin

SXSW 2024 kicks off next week, bringing a convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture to Austin, TX. While the annual festival and conference is set to premiere highly anticipated films, present celebrity-led keynotes, and offer leading professional development for creatives and marketers, brands are preparing to capitalize on earned media and influencer buzz.

Among the upcoming experiences, Prime Video is returning to Austin’s iconic Hotel San José to immerse fans in the post-apocalyptic world of its new series “Fallout”; The Audible Sound Experience will feature carnival-inspired experiences, like a Ferris wheel with audio-enabled passenger gondolas playing Audible content; the maker of Poo~Pourri spray will pop up a 30-foot inflatable turd; and Verizon is hosting a rooftop party fueled by cocktails and connections.

Ahead of this year’s event, we sifted through the archives to round up 12 experiential tactics that exemplify marketing at this most influential industry tentpole. (Stay tuned for EM’s on-the-ground coverage of SXSW 2024—drop a line to [email protected] for tours.)