WNBA Live 2024: A Roundup of Brand Activations at the All-Star Fan Festival in Phoenix

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity this year, in part due to rookie phenoms like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose talent and stories have captivated hoops fans and the media alike. And with excitement at an all-time high surrounding the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and festivities, July 19-20, brands showed up in record numbers to the 100,000-square-foot WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank fan fest at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Some 24 brands activated at the experience, up from 14 in 2023 and just six in 2022, the New York Times reported. And on top of more than 16,000 fans in attendance at the game, with Team WNBA taking on (and defeating) USA Basketball, 3.4 million viewers tuned in from afar, 300 percent more than the 2023 game, according to the league.

Here, we round up scenes and recaps from brands investing in the league and engaging fans with female-centric activations, access-focused programming and immersive tech.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express’s The Amex Experience was an activation designed to celebrate “W” fandom and women’s sports. On top of hosting fireside chats and meet-and-greets with WNBA stars Kahleah Copper of Phoenix Mercury and Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever, the brand invited fans to take a quiz to discover their “fan personality” (i.e. The Coach, The Purist, The Trash Talker, The Fam Cam Pro). Once they took the quiz, their photo appeared within a fan card on the LED boards, which could be printed as a takeaway or served up as a digital image to share out. Card members also enjoyed a range of perks from a card member priority lane to guest passes and customized t-shirts and wristbands. (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photo credit: Mark Peterman/AP Images for American Express

AT&T

As the presenting sponsor of the WNBA All-Star, AT&T activated four experiences at WNBA Live including player meet-and-greets over the course of the two days, which included athletes A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, who were also integrated throughout the various elements within the footprint, in addition to Kamilla Cardoso.

All eyes were on the striking Splash Court Challenge, an immersive, multiplayer basketball game that let fans practice their skills like WNBA stars. The game challenged participants to mimic the moves and shots of players like Wilson and Ionescu, according to the brand, “shooting on top of water” while collecting pool floaties linked to their favorite WNBA stars.

The experience also offered “Cabani Manis,” a cutting-edge experience where attendees could get nail art inspired by the unique styles of WNBA players, as well as Player Poolside Essentials, a tribute to fan-favorite “Get Ready with Me” videos, which gave fans the opportunity to win premiums. Finally, there was a Mural Wall “inspired by the duality of pool basketball, where competition meets relaxation” that fans could help create.

In addition, the brand hosted the 2024 Jr. WNBA x AT&T Series, focused on supporting and celebrating girls and women in sports with a basketball clinic, a panel discussion/wellness activity led by sports host Ari Chambers and featuring leading female voices, WNBA talent and AT&T executives discussing the values gained from playing sports and the challenges girls and women face in sports and life. And as the inaugural Changemaker partner, AT&T helped bring to life WNBA Changemaker Day, an event aimed at connecting local girls with influential leaders. (Agency: Wasserman)

BUMBLE

Women-first dating app Bumble kicked off a multiyear partnership with the WNBA during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024. The brand served as the presenting partner of the “Orange Carpet” at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank, and collaborated with the league on behind-the-scenes and Bumble in-app content from WNBA athletes, meetups and experiences for Bumble members. Consumers on Bumble with the “basketball” interest badge also received local market game day reminders, exclusive content and updates on experiences. And at WNBA Live, the brand showed up with its bright yellow branding and a locker room activation housing photo ops, giveaways and programming. (Partners: Cole Collective, production; The Guru House, fabrication)

GOOGLE PIXEL

Google’s Wonders of the W activation was an interactive experience that showed “the magic of the league” while giving fans the opportunity to touch, see and feel “the magic” of Google features through content capture, merch creation, custom digital artwork and more. The activation adds to Google Pixel programs aimed at uplifting player-focused initiatives, which include hosting and supporting a range of Player Association events and providing fans behind-the-scenes access to capture athletes’ lives beyond the game through content. The brand also hosted WNBA athletes including Kelsey Plum, Arike Ogunbowale, Shakira Austin, and Sue Bird, as well as former pro soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Additionally, the brand hosted its Google Pixel Player’s Lounge featuring a VIP suite for “relaxation and socialization,” a gifting suite with products from women-led brands, and the Pixel Portrait Studio for players to get professional portraits with Google Pixel’s advanced AI-enabled camera that informs key features like Real Tone and Best Take. (Agencies: NRG; Robot)

STARRY

PepsiCo’s Starry lemon-lime soft drink brand brought flavor to the showfloor in Phoenix with “STARRY AR3NA: Presented by Lem & Lime,” an activation that immersed fans “in the world of Starry mascots, Lem and Lime.” Designed to mimic the league’s Starry 3-Point Contest, Lem and Lime hosted their own 3-Point Contest on a dynamic LED court, with the brand doling out some $50,000 in prize money throughout the weekend. In addition to All-Star athlete appearances and Starry sampling, fans could experience Aja’s HOM3COURT, which included an Aja Wilson-inspired ink shop and interactive speed drill. (Agency: Motive)

U.S. BANK

As presenting sponsor of WNBA Live since its inception in Chicago in 2022, WNBA Changemaker and Official Bank of the WNBA, U.S. Bank hosted its Nothing But Net Worth basketball-themed activation. The activation featured the Path to Pro Challenge designed to educate fans on the right financial moves “to propel their potential.” Fans experienced a guided financial journey via basketball drills, including a photo activation and prizes along the way. The brand also hosted meet & greets with WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Shakira Austin, as well as a special Path to Pro with the Pros session where Collier dropped key coaching insights for fans going through the experience. (Agency: GMR Marketing)

* * * * *

SWISH CULTURES

Beyond the convention center, Swish Cultures, a basketball media platform “created to make media coverage equitable among the NBA, WNBA, overseas, G-League, college and high school hoops,” hosted the All-Star Break, a two-day wellness festival from Latino-led mental health media company Mente and women-athlete founded sports brand TOGETHXR at the Lylo Swim Club (Rise Uptown). The experience featured a mobile nail and makeup experience from Sparkle Bar; poolside facials from Epicutis; live sound baths, meditation, breath work and reiki sessions, as well as community pool yoga and pool barre from Desert Breeze Yoga. There was also a Rock the Vote registration booth, dj sets and f&b.

Send us your WNBA Live activations: [email protected] .

