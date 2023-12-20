Women in Events 2023: Q&A with Caesars Entertainment

Tell us about the history of your company.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. came together in 2020 to create the largest gaming company in the U.S. with more than 2.1 million square feet of meeting space and over 50,000 guestrooms. Each company brings a rich, storied history positioning us as the global leader in gaming. It is a story of vision, heart and, above all else, family values. Our legacy began in 1937 when Bill Harrah opened Harrah’s Bingo Club, a modest establishment in Reno, Nevada. What began as a single property expanded to more than 50 dazzling casinos worldwide.

What were some of the highlights from 2023?

Caesars Entertainment is continuously evolving. To name just a few highlights, Paris Resort and Caesars Palace completed work on new hotel towers. Caesars Palace also debuted the first non-New York-based Peter Luger Steak. Across the country, in Atlantic City, Caesars Entertainment invested more than $400 million, the resort underwent a sweeping transformation. And just last month, Las Vegas hosted Formula 1 Grand Prix.

What do you do and what do you offer?

As Vice President of Sales, I have the privilege of leading over 120 Caesars Entertainment salespeople across the country. With that comes great responsibility that I don’t take lightly. My driving force is inspiring the team to build lasting relationships because people will do business with people they trust and like.

What are your points of difference?

We work to curate personalized experiences for our customers that make lasting memories – that cannot be recreated anywhere else. Whether it is capitalizing on our world-class entertainment offerings and celebrity chefs or identifying local opportunities in our customer’s backyards – we aren’t afraid to try something new.

What is your approach when working with new clients?

Our sales team genuinely cares about our customer’s success; that’s the foundation all our interactions with clients are built on. We have a culture where customers know they will be taken care of when they are working with us. We pride ourselves on our Family Style service.

A top experience you created this year.

In November of this year, we hosted BravoCon, a three-day VIP experience at CAESARS FORUM. Bravo fans are die-hard and the demand for these tickets was incredible. Over 200 of the channel’s “Bravolebrities” were present for meet and greets and multiple photo ops. We offered VIP seating access and worked with the Bravo team for a live taping of Watch What Happens Live filmed at Paris Theater. All that combined with our longtime partnership with some of the stars like Lisa Vanderpump, provided us with the opportunity to offer experiences to our top customers they would not have been able to have otherwise, resulting in forever loyal customers.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

I am excited to see the Super Bowl take place in Las Vegas. After Formula 1, the city is really cementing itself in the “majors” – and that’s great for everyone. I’m also eager to continue to watch trends, like AI. Above all – I’m excited to watch our sales team continue building strong relationships and to know that they are supported by leaders who genuinely care about their success and happiness.

Your best piece of career advice, given or received.

I once heard Dolly Parton say, “Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life”. This is meaningful to me because for so long women thought they had to choose between career, housewife and mom. Many were taught you can’t have it all, but that’s just not true! You can have it all but remember: BALANCE. At Caesars Entertainment, we preach work-life balance which spoke to me when I joined the organization six years ago.

What do you love about being a woman in events?

Being a woman in events is being surrounded by other like-minded, courageous women who aren’t afraid to speak up and support each other. The events industry supports this culture, as does Caesars Entertainment.

