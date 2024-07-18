Three New Resources to Make Your Trade Show Program Greener

As companies get serious about reaching the 2050 Net Zero goals, trade show industry partners and organizations are also leveling up their practices and coming up with guidelines that help reduce the environmental impact and increase climate-related transparency, mandated by the recent rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission. California has already taken a strong stance on disclosure in trade show exhibits and events, and Europe is well known for its stringent requirements. Now the trade show and events industry nationwide is catching up.

Sustainable Exhibit Stand Construction

The Experiential Design and Producers Association (EDPA), Exhibition Services & Contractors Association (ESCA) and Events Industry Council (EIC) recently joined forces to release The Guidance for Sustainable Exhibition Stand Construction (GSESC) to improve the sustainability practices of the trade show industry. It covers various facets of event planning and execution, including waste reduction, energy conservation, responsible sourcing, and community engagement, and aligns with the EIC Sustainable Event Standards. Based on a continuous improvement mindset, it suggests starting at the 35 percent level, then gradually moving up 55, 75 and 95 percent.

“The largest impact may be the hardest to change, so make a plan to get there but then take the light lifts to get them done quickly, and talk about it,” said Glenn Hansen, ceo of Reduce 2, who authored the report. “Start your journey. Do something.”

Freeman’s Net Zero Initiative

Brands can also benefit from Freeman’s new Net Zero Carbon Events Initiative roadmap, which outlines the company’s plans to reduce its environmental impact. Some of the key initiatives include Reduce and Replace, including replacing conventional with sustainable options for energy and goods, Expand Rental and Reuse programs, and Expand End-of-Event options with donation programs and recycling.

“We know how to take on big challenges,” said Bob Priest-Heck, Freeman ceo at the time, in a press release. “It requires a clear strategy and a detailed tactical plan to solve a lot of smaller challenges over time, with each one taking us closer to the goal of Net Zero. We won’t get there overnight. But we’ll get there.”

In 2021, Freeman became a founding signatory to the Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE) pledge which has grown from 21 to over 600 supporting organizations from 60 countries, driving to the goal of net zero.

Reuse Playbook

Several organizations, including Green Sports Alliance, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., ASM Global and Live Nation Entertainment, teamed up to release the Reuse Playbook for venues considering transitioning from single-use to reusable service ware. It outlines cost considerations and environmental benefits to provide a framework for transitioning to this sustainable practice.

Roger McClendon, Green Sports Alliance executive director, said: “Sports and entertainment venues are unique closed systems, making them the perfect environments for leading the reuse movement. Major stadiums, arenas, and concert halls are key to building out reuse infrastructure and normalizing it for the hundreds of millions of annual fans.”

For more info on activating with environmental responsibility in mind, check out EM’s ongoing sustainability coverage.