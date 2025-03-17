The Brief: Glam-ergency Boxes and ‘Pretzelria’ Services

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover “Pretzelria” Delivery Services, Glam-ergency boxes and secret hideaways.

AUNTIE ANNE’S ROLLS OUT A ‘PRETZELRIA’ DELIVERY SERVICE

Somehow, we never thought “white-glove service” and “Pepperoni Nuggets” would end up in the same sentence, but here we are. On March 10, to celebrate National Ranch Day and its new partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch, Auntie Anne’s unveiled a contest and Pretzelria Delivery Service that serves as “the ultimate pretzel delivery” experience.

Not only can ranch-lovers pair Auntie Anne’s bite-sized Pepperoni Nuggets with the iconic dip in-store and online through April 6, they can enter a sweepstakes for a shot at winning a year’s worth of free pretzels and ranch, an exclusive merch pack and a $500 delivery gift card. But grand prize winners who live in three U.S. pizza capitals (New York City, Detroit and Chicago) are in for an extra treat, too—a custom box of Pepperoni Nuggets with Hidden Valley Ranch transported directly to their doorstep by the Pretzelria service. De-lish.

SABRINA CARPENTER FANS SCORE ‘GLAM-ERGENCY’ GLOW-UPS

We love a good guerrilla moment and from March 8-9, UK-based strawberry liqueur brand Tequila Rose delivered. The company capitalized on the Sabrina Carpenter concerts taking place in London that weekend by installing “Break in Case of Glam-ergency” boxes in high-traffic commuter hubs around the city. The bright-pink spoofs of traditional “Break in Case of Emergency” boxes swapped fire extinguishers for beauty products and tools that provided on-the-go glow-ups that got fans show-ready.

With TV personality Olivia Attwood leading the experience, consumers could stop by to refresh their hair, spritz on a strawberries and cream-scented perfume and walk away with branded, pocket-sized blushes. Short n’ Sweet, indeed. (Agency: W Communications)

CHICAGOANS ‘BREAK FREE’ FROM WINTER’S ICY GRIP

To add a little pep to the step of winter-worn Chicagoans while spotlighting its pristine beaches, South Florida tourism organization Visit Lauderdale brought a ray of sunshine to Pioneer Court from March 14-16. As part of a broader Break Free campaign, consumers could stop by the organization’s custom-built shipping container to literally hammer their way into a warmer climate.

Embedded with smart glass projection technology on the exterior, the shipping container first appeared to have a solid glass wall. But when attendees struck it using a foam sledgehammer, the glass dramatically “shattered”—a metaphor for breaking away from winter’s chill.

Inside, they found themselves enveloped in a Ft. Lauderdale-inspired oasis featuring coastal décor, beach chairs, palm trees and surfboards. What’s more, brand ambassadors dressed as lifeguards mingled with visitors, offering travel inspo and dishing out exclusive swag, including sunglasses, surfboard-shaped mint containers and bottles of tropical punch. Stay strong, Chicago… (Agencies: Factory360; SPARK)

Photo: Courtesy of Visit Lauderdale

PACIFICO CELEBRATES ITS SNOW LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP WITH A ‘HIDEAWAY’

Beer brand Pacifico is all-in on action sports, so to celebrate becoming a Founding Partner of the Snow League, the first pro winter sports league exclusively dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing, the company went big for the inaugural competition, March 7-8 in Aspen, CO.

Pacifico was integrated into the event’s full range of touchpoints, from on-site activations to branding to digital content. On the experiential side, fans could sneak their way into The Hideaway by Pacifico, an afterparty held at a “secret” set of coordinates (attendees could RSVP to uncover the party’s location). The experience included a special appearance by league founder Shaun White, a surprise dj set by Chromeo, exclusive merch and plenty of complimentary Pacifico to go around. (Agency: Day One Agency)

Photo credit: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Pacifico

HEINEKEN IS HELPING A FOURTH-GEN PUB OWNER FIND A SUCCESSOR

It’s only fitting that Heineken revealed its worldwide hunt for a new successor of a real Irish pub in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Ah yes, lads and lasses, the beer brand launched a recruitment campaign to help Joseph “Josie” McLoughlin, a fourth-generation owner of the rural Achill Island pub, McLoughlin’s Bar, find someone to take over his West Ireland establishment.

According to the Vintners Federation of Ireland, family-run Irish pubs are facing uncertainty, with more than four in 10 rural bar owners considering retirement, despite the fact that 84 percent of them don’t have family members to inherit their legacy. Such is the case for Josie, who has relatives scattered around the world, and is eager to keep his bar’s namesake.

Heineken stepped in to help Josie and his partner Jackie launch a global search for a new McLoughlin, who will be tasked with not only keeping the family heritage, but also the heart of the pub, alive. The campaign includes giant billboards and eye-catching ads in cities where large numbers of Irish people have emigrated, including New York; Boston; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Phan Thiết, Vietnam.

Once the successor has been chosen, the brand will provide a “succession package” to help the new owner get their bearings behind the bar, including mentorship, business support and initial investment guidance to ensure the pub remains an important part of the community. We say: Sláinte!

More from The Brief: