Stories of the Year, No. 8: Absolut Makes the Planet Fashionable at Coachella

B-to-C Events
Posted on December 25, 2019 by Event Marketer

Marketers know that younger generations expect more than lip service. If you’re a green-focused brand like Absolut, which is a CO2-neutral distillery, it means you have to weave that message into your experiences, educate consumers on the issues and then create opportunities for them to get involved or co-tackle the issue with you. At Coachella Absolut went all in on “people, planet and product” with not only sustainable operations but also with sustainability focused photo ops and other brand moments.
