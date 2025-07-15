Q&A: Inside Singapore’s Big, Impactful ‘Little Red Dot’ at Expo 2025 Osaka

Clad in thousands of recycled red disks, Singapore’s Dream Sphere, dubbed the “Little Red Dot,” makes a powerful visual statement at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, and invites attendees on a multi-sensory journey to enjoy the power of their dreams.

Visitors step into a gallery filled with paper cutouts depicting the country’s ever-changing landscape before moving onto the immersive sound installation and sharing their dreams on touch panels to watch them light up a multitude of spheres and transform into a 360-degree projection show. The Dream Forest on the top floor features native flora from both Singapore and Japan, symbolizing unity between the two nations. Downstairs, the Shiok! Café serves rich laksa and other traditional dishes. Powered by renewable energy, the pavilion features a modular design for future reuse and water-saving features, with sustainability as a key priority.

Experiential design was handled by Kingsmen Exhibits, a multi-national creator of experiences, in collaboration with DP Architects, which spearheaded the architectural design.

Here, Madeline Lee, executive director-exhibitions and events at Kingsmen Exhibits, parts the curtain on the creative process, the challenges, and what it takes for a project of this magnitude to come together.

Event Marketer: How did the semi-temporary nature of the exhibit impact the design and construction?

Madeline Lee: We took note to consciously select durable, easily maintained materials that are environmentally friendly with the potential to be recycled post-event, where possible. Apart from this, we look to ensure that we deliver the best design and construction quality to ensure the longevity of the experience for visitors who will be visiting the World Expo towards the end of its duration.

A specific design or construction challenge you are particularly proud of solving?

The Singapore Pavilion is one of the smallest pavilions at the World Expo. It was a challenge to convey a story and concept that invites all to dream big. However, in the spirit of our brand story, which opens with “We are small in size, but big in dreams,” we were able to creatively and seamlessly connect each of the story points in a singular environment without sectioning off the areas and over-relying on text panels. We were also able to ensure that the sound and lighting are well-balanced within the pavilion, such that any projections are clear to view, and the lighting effectively sets the mood. In doing so, we were also able to ensure that visitors of all abilities have the same experience.

During the construction of the Singapore Pavilion, we were up against several challenges, including the public’s negative view on the Expo, cultural differences, and inflated rates due to local manpower. However, we managed to overcome these challenges thanks to our partners and vendors’ efforts in ensuring quality in delivery and best outcomes while adhering to a strict procurement timeline.

Any hard calls about parts of the experience or design elements?

One difficult decision to make was whether to present most of the informative content points within the pavilion or to largely focus on the experience. With the decision to prioritize the experience, we were able to create a well-balanced, informative experience with key messages expressed creatively, minimal text panels, and a website that provides further details for visitors to explore as part of their post-pavilion experience.

What is your favorite part?

One of the most thrilling parts of the process is the integration of digital elements to realize the full potential of the space in bringing the story to life in a way that inspires imagination in a magical, dream-like way.

To create an experience where dreams take shape before the visitors’ eyes, the cloudscape of the Dream Sphere is filled with animation, and transforms into a familiar natural environment of a Singapore urban landscape. Along the way, visitors are greeted by tree-like structures. Projections of native Singapore an trees in their canopies are triggered by proximity-based interaction, inviting guests to experience how we strive to connect with and care for every individual tree and animal to ensure we co-exist harmoniously together.

Another favorite is the Dream stations at the Dream Repository, where visitors express their personal dreams on the dream discs through intuitive projection mapping and touch panels. The dreams transform into energies, rising into the dome above, where their hopes, aspirations and passions culminate and transform into a 360-degree projection show. This is an experience that fills the heart with a sense of empowerment to build a better, brighter world for all.

More from the Singapore Pavilion:

Photos by: Anna Huddleston