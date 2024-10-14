Q&A: 10 Minutes with Luiz Pustiglione of Caterpillar Inc.

It’s not every day that you need a foldout map to navigate a trade show exhibit…

Flanked by towering trucks and equipment, the 56,000-square-foot Caterpillar exhibit at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2024 invited attendees to the mine site of the future, showcasing the latest in automation, sustainability and energy optimization, among other areas.

The footprint layout was inspired by the CAT’s Tinaja Hills Demonstration & Learning Center in Tucson, AZ. From a drill pad to stockpile and underground operation, it was organized as a functional mine, with each location offering an opportunity to showcase solutions and customer stories. Desert landscaping and cacti added to the setting.

“We wanted to take customers outside of the show floor and didn’t want to make them listen to another marketing speech,” says Luiz Pustiglione, marketing director at Caterpillar. “We wanted them to feel like they’re at their mine site.”

Attendees started their journey at the information desks or went straight for areas of interest to explore massive trucks, dozers and shovels, among other equipment and tech, test them through VR experiences, and even operate some of these pieces remotely. The footprint was staffed by more than 100 subject matter experts. The main stage highlighted stories of collaboration with the brand’s customers under a tagline: “Together, We’re Mining Better.” The Optimization Theater, architecturally resembling the actual mine office at Tinaja, featured invitation-only sessions.

EM caught up with Pustiglione to talk about this brand-new build, and what’s trending in trade shows.

Event Marketer: This exhibit is the result of 24 months of planning. Did anything work differently than expected?

Luiz Pustiglione: This is the first MINExpo [with no restrictions for international visitors] since the pandemic, so we were not sure what to expect as far as traffic and the levels of participation. One concern I had was to ensure that people got a chance to see everything, which is not easy with a booth the size of a football field. We moved away from big presentations and instead focused on conversation stations in specific areas, where attendees can engage with our experts and talk about solutions we can provide. What we realized is that people spent hours walking around because it was almost like every space was a new booth. I had a group who said they had 30 minutes and stayed for 2.5 hours. So, it means success.

Along with large equipment, you drive experience with different types of interactive technology. Can you talk about its role?

Yes, we use technology in operator training simulators with multiple screens as well as real-time remote operator stations [among other areas]. Right now, you’re seeing a drill being operated 450 miles away in Tenaja Hills. The intent is to show how easy it is—people who have never operated a piece of equipment can try it. Of course, there are limitations of what can be done, and we have experts that support them through the whole process.

In the middle of all the action, there’s a small gray dozer. What is its significance?

Next year, Caterpillar will be celebrating its 100th anniversary, and that is one of our first dozers. It is surrounded by multiple displays showcasing Caterpillar’s innovation and its contribution to iconic projects around the world, such as the Panama Canal. There’s so much here to capture attendees’ minds, that this “museum” is to capture their hearts. I was born and raised in Brazil and I first saw Caterpillar’s tractors in the countryside. As kids, we used to jump on them and take pictures with them. It reminds us of our beginnings.

Are you using measurement tech in this exhibit?

We’re using the heat mapping technology provided by the show, with tags embedded in attendee badges and placing several tracking devices around the footprint. I think it’s great because it makes it easy for us to measure attendance and dwell time around the key areas.

What are some trends you’re seeing in the trade show space?

You’re not getting as large of shows, but you’re getting the right people. In this case, we got the right people and it was still a large show. Also, attendees now are much better at dealing with technology. When we first brought in touchscreens, people were not comfortable engaging with them and would just walk by. Now we have lines for things like VR experiences.

We’re continuing to explore the right balance between physical equipment and human interaction. Shows used to be like parking lots, with tons of machines. Safety, sustainability and electrification are some of the biggest challenges that our clients are looking to navigate. That’s why we have more than 100 experts here on-site to have conversations with them and help find solutions. So, getting the right context and understanding is key.

Partners: GES, Converse Marketing