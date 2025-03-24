Q1: Event industry People News, Moves and Deals

Welcome to the latest event marketing industry news digest, featuring updates on new hires, promotions, acquisitions, and launches. Submit your news here.

Promotions & Hires

August Jackson has announced a key leadership transition. Laura Shuler, agency ceo since 2016 and a pioneer in experiential marketing (she is credited with establishing Jack Morton Worldwide as a global agency) announced her retirement at the end of February 2025. Jacque Patterson, chief client officer at August Jackson, has assumed the role of ceo.

NVE Experience Agency has appointed its first-ever chief operating officer, Megan Barron. Barron, who comes to NVE from Jack Morton Worldwide, will oversee operations and innovation to support agency growth.

Sparks has appointed Caroline Sparkes as new director of international marketing. She will report to Kristy Elisano, cmo, and Jason Megson, svp-international. Her career includes leadership roles at ustwo, George P. Johnson, Critical Mass, and Momentum, and most recently as consultant and co-founder of Outskirt Collective.

Becky Cavanaugh, HMCC, has been appointed the new director of operations for MGME (McVeigh Global Meetings and Events).

Analog Events has welcomed Michael Mesbah as new head of events. Mesbah will oversee experiential event strategy, production and execution. He was previously svp-production and operations at Lupine Creative.

Salt Productions has hired Nancy Grammatico as vp-head of finance.

Company News

Wasserman has announced the unification of all creative services under one global group, which includes Laundry Service, Cycle and CSM Sport & Entertainment. The group will be led by Danny Nunex, chief creative officer, and Alan Palmer, evp-global creative and content. The group will sit within Wasserman’s brand and property ecosystem, led by Elizabeth Lindsey, global president of brands and properties.

UK-based sports marketing and events agency, iLUKA Collective, has announced the formation of a U.S. arm of the agency in time for World Cup events and the Olympic Games slated for America. Industry veterans Andrew Bimson and Christopher Katsuleres have joined the global team to lead U.S. business. The agency will “offer a comprehensive suite of services, including event management, sponsorship marketing, and corporate consulting.”

Acquisitions & Mergers

Moss, producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations for brand experiences, has acquired UK-based Rocket Graphics, producer of large-format printing services.

Freeman has acquired full-service digital marketing agency, Tag Digital. Tag will combine its services with mdg, a Freeman company, enhancing mdg’s digital marketing capabilities.

TPG Live Events, Color & Light Creative Agency, and FoxDog have merged to form one company, FOXDOG, a new experiential events agency.

