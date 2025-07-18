The three-day festival is billed as the ‘ultimate’ event for Barbie fans of all ages

If you thought Barbie Mania hit its peak in 2023, think again. The iconic doll indeed ignited a worldwide frenzy following Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film, but Barbie’s influence is entering a new era with the debut of Barbie Dream Fest in 2026. Mattel’s three-day festival, to be held March 27-29 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is billed as the “ultimate” Barbie event for fans of all ages.

Barbie Dream Fest will serve as the first festival dedicated to all things Barbie, covering six decades of super-fandom. Attendees can expect collector showcases, panels with inspiring women from a variety of fields, themed play zones, nostalgic installations, exclusive programming with creators and Barbie experts, hands-on workshops and curated exhibits. And when it comes to fan fashion, it’s quite probable that a “Barbiecore” resurgence is on the horizon.

While the forthcoming fest is the first event of its kind for Mattel, the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention has been going strong since 1980. The annual fan con attracts enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the brand through exclusive dolls, panels, fashion shows, auctions and exhibits. Building on that concept, Barbie Dream Fest is slated to take global fans on a three-day adventure that celebrates both the doll and the imagination she sparks.

Consumers can sign up now for event updates at BarbieDreamFest.com, while tickets will officially become available this fall.

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party in Florida. (Agency: Mischief Management)

Images: Courtesy of Mattel

