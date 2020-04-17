Operation Recovery — The Pandemic's Impact on Event Profs

operation-recovery_new

Join Us Weekly for Operation: Recovery—Preparing for the Event Industry’s Comeback

B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events, Technology
Posted on April 17, 2020 by Event Marketer

Each week we’re sitting down for virtual chats with event professionals to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry, and what comes next. Our featured panelists this week are:

  • Nicola Kastner, global head of event marketing strategy, SAP
  • Matthew Glass, senior vice president, Allied Experiential

WATCH NOW—IT’S FREE

 

Tweet us your burning questions, and we’ll make sure to include them in upcoming chats. Tag @eventmarketer and #EMOperationRecovery, or email them to rboucher@accessintel.com.

Sign in to view our last chat featuring Paul Salinger, vp-marketing at Oracle, and Jamey Sunshine, director-experiential at Nestlé USA.

Tags:, ,

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2020 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']