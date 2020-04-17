Join Us Weekly for Operation: Recovery—Preparing for the Event Industry’s Comeback

Each week we’re sitting down for virtual chats with event professionals to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry, and what comes next. Our featured panelists this week are:
- Nicola Kastner, global head of event marketing strategy, SAP
- Matthew Glass, senior vice president, Allied Experiential
