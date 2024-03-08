Five Brand Campaigns and Experiences for International Women’s Day 2024

International Women’s Day is here, the annual global celebration of social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, but since the very first IWD celebration in 1911, it has never been “owned” by any specific group, government, network or company. It’s a day that takes on a life of its own and that’s exactly how it should be, according to supporters—as a “truly ‘inclusive’” movement where “everyone, everywhere can help fight the good fight.”

IWD is also an opportunity for brands to identify challenges and spotlight progress, and connect with female consumers as well as employees by executing meaningful CSR-focused campaigns to bring stories and efforts to life. Here, we explore five brand marketing campaigns helping to invest in, amplify and empower women everywhere in the world this month.

More Stories Celebrating Women:

Lululemon Hosts its First-ever Ultramarathon

As part of its FURTHER marketing campaign, Lululemon on March 6 kicked off a six-day ultramarathon event. Participating are 10 female athletes from the brand’s global ambassador collective who collaborated on 36 new product innovations included in athlete kits the brand developed for the multi-day race. A special edition running shoe launched online to the general public as well.

The ambassadors are attempting to run the “furthest distance of their careers” in the race which takes place on a certified looped course at Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, CA, and includes an opportunity to set distance and time-based world records. “This includes the chance to exceed the men’s six-day world record which would mark the first time a woman sets the current overall ultrarunning distance world record,” according to the brand. Check out more here.

Pepsi Honors Frontline Workers

For a third year, Pepsi has launched the She is PepsiCo campaign around IWD by rebranding company delivery trucks with the names and faces of 24 of its own female workers in supply chain roles, from merchandising to mechanics to warehouse loaders to delivery drivers. The campaign recognizes the career journeys of these women and highlights data around ageism that women face in their careers. It’s also designed to be a recruitment and retention tool.

And get this: Since the now-global campaign launched in 2022, female applicants for frontline roles at PepsiCo Beverages North America have increased by six percent, 210 distribution sites saw reduced turnover by 10 percent, and since 2023 more than 800 frontline associates “were promoted to supervisory roles.”

Kotex Drives Engagement, Donations

For its #ProgressFeelsLike campaign, Kotex, maker of period care products, debuted a new film based on in-depth research that explores “the reality around the globe that women face bias related to inequality, their periods and other restrictions, which continue to challenge or hinder progress.” As part of the campaign, the brand (and the all-female team behind the effort) is touching all corners of the globe to open up a dialogue and deliver much-needed product to women who need it.

In Turkey, the brand will make product donations to non-profit women’s organizations with every use of the hashtag #ProgressFeelsLike. In Brazil, it will launch a digital art festival to “visually depict” what #ProgressFeelsLike. In the U.S., period products will be donated to Alliance for Period Supplies for each U by Kotex product purchased at Walmart throughout March. And in Vietnam, the brand is launching a music video that calls for consumers to submit entries that speak to what #ProgressFeelsLike—the top three winners will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to help them chase their dreams.

Hershey’s SHE Bars Return

For a fourth year, Hershey’s is bringing back its limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars. This year, Hershey’s brand will celebrate “her for who she is” by highlighting more than 200 adjectives on the iconic chocolate bar wrapper that “describe the powerful, reliable and brilliant women who surround us,” according to the brand. A QR code on the back of limited-edition bars leads to more information on the mission of celebrating all women and girls.

The special bars were co-created in partnership with the nonprofit Girls on the Run, but taking it a step further, the brand will also donate to Girls on the Run, in addition to fostering volunteer opportunities with the nonprofit for Hershey employees to participate in throughout the year.

Hard Rock Cafes Amplify Female Voices

Hard Rock International is leveraging its vast resources to create connections and inspire messaging around influential women in music. The company teamed up with the organization Women Who Rock to host free and ticketed concerts featuring all-female-led performances around the world, including a signature benefit concert at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas on March 7 for the Magee-Womens Research Institute.

During March, Hard Rock Hotels around the world will also showcase select memorabilia from Hard Rock’s collection highlighting artists who have “had a significant impact” on women’s rights. And in March and April, guests will experience “Sound of Your Stay,” an amenity-focused menu of experiences that include a special playlist of influential women artists; The Wax program, where guests can borrow vinyl featuring iconic female artists to be enjoyed on their in-room record player; and The Picks program, where guests have the chance to check out a Gibson custom-wrapped IWD “WE ARE” guitar for “in-room jam sessions.”