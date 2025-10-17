Like its counterpart San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con (NYCC) offered a treasure trove of activities and activations built for pop culture superfans this year. The 19th annual event was packed with panels, cosplay competitions, workshops, talent shows and, yes, brand experiences. From multisensory booths on the show floor at the Javits Center, to off-site events and immersive exhibits that popped up nearby, brands dropped fans into the center of their favorite fictional worlds. Let’s take a look at some of the standouts from NYCC 2025.

BOXLUNCH

BoxLunch took its cues from the convention’s host city and popped up a New York-inspired bodega that blended pop culture fandom with the spirit of the city. The experience, which served as a celebration of BoxLunch’s 10th anniversary, featured all the trimmings of a classic bodega, from signage to displays. Attendees could explore the detailed space, customize and upcycle merch on-site and discover exclusive anniversary drops and surprise moments throughout the event. (Agency: CNC Agency)

CRUNCHYROLL

Anime-centric streaming service Crunchyroll caused a stir on the show floor with its Dumpster-driving activity, which was designed to build buzz for “Gachiakuta.” The timed experience gave fans a chance to dig through a Dumpster and grab a piece of “trash” that could later be traded in for a prize.

FUNKO

In addition to its booth at New York Comic Con, Funko hosted an off-site event dubbed the Blind Box Bash, where invited guests got a sneak peek at new products, met with Funko designers and participated in a treasure hunt. The brand hid large coins around the footprint, and those who found them could then walk up to a dresser of sorts, pull open a drawer and claim the prize inside. There was also cotton candy served on glow sticks and a central photo op on a rotating platform filled with florals, rainbows and a park bench.

HBO

HBO brought chills and thrills during NYCC, beginning with its footprint on the floor, where “IT: Welcome to Derry” was brought to life with a Face Your Fears experience set inside an eerie, 1960s-era child’s bedroom. Guided by live actors, the AI-driven activation delivered personalized experiences through interactive touchpoints within the bedroom, and culminated in a frightening finale showcasing the “looming threat” of Pennywise.

Then over at the Party City in Union Square West, HBO set up shop with another “Welcome to Derry”-themed experience. Those who stopped by on Oct. 11 were among the first to catch exclusive sneak peeks of the show. Executive producers Andy and Barbara Muschietti mingled with fans at an exclusive poster signing. The pop-up will be open through Nov. 3, offering exclusive promotions, merch and more.

MARVEL

Marvel and its popular “Fantastic Four” IP forewent the Javits Center and popped up around the corner to deliver a free, larger-than-life fan activation that recreated the famous Baxter Building from the film. From Oct. 9-12 at The Hudson Mercantile, the brand gave fans the opportunity to wander through the team’s headquarters, including the kitchen where Ben Grimm attempts to cook, and the family living room, where they could snap a photo with the beloved robot H.E.R.B.I.E. The activation additionally included the team’s costumes on display, a dedicated photo lounge and a digital store featuring exclusive collectibles.

NESPRESSO

Nespresso took a decidedly different route from other brands at NYCC 2025 by leaning into wellness. On Oct. 10 during World Mental Health Day, the brand opened the Mindful Café at Project Healthy Minds’ Mental Health Day Festival. The space, inspired by morning rituals, invited consumers to celebrate the role of coffee in mental well-being.

Attendees could sip their favorite espresso, classic coffees and a festival exclusive Mindful Morning Latte featuring Nespresso’s Ginseng Delight in branded “mantra cups.” They could also participate in a mug mantra signing with Nespresso ambassador and mindfulness expert Case Kenny, in addition to writing their own mantra on a display wall. Lounge furniture and a branded mirror selfie station rounded out the tranquil experience. (Agency: CNC Agency)

PARAMOUNT

Paramount’s booth at NYCC transformed attendees into cadets with its “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” experience. In small groups, fans embarked on a journey, answering questions to earn a personalized ID card that matched their cadet discipline, interacting with costumed actors, used their ID cards to engage in interactive tests, and watched their progress as cadets on large screens. There was also a “botany lab” installation with touch screens that invited attendees to determine the right elements to nurture their plant in a video game-like sequence.

TOEI ANIMATION

Toei Animation’s “One Piece” is a massively popular anime series (which Netflix has since turned into a live-action show), so, timed to NYCC 2025, the company partnered with Mercer Labs to launch a massive fan exhibition that will be open through Nov. 30. Participants embark on a dynamic, multiroom journey that follows a key storyline from the show through a blend of art, storytelling and technology. From installations to digital landscapes inspired by series settings, the 60- to 90-experience is designed to be engaging for superfans and newbies alike.

WALMART

Walmart made quite a splash at NYCC 2025 with a multifaceted presence. Our favorite was the brand’s gaming retreat dubbed Lo-fi Play, which was activated in a truck parked outside the convention center. The retro-inspired experience allowed fans to battle in three classic Nintendo games as a live leaderboard kept track of their progress. The experience functioned as part of the brand’s larger Walmart Delivers mobile tour.

Walmart also activated a “multi-world” experience based on the collectibles available at its stores. The exhibit was divided into three realms—hero-verse, wonder dome and dark realm—with each space offering up interactive quests and collectible prizes. There were additionally shoppable, curated toys and action figures throughout, digital puzzles that gave fans a chance to win exclusive rewards, and autograph sessions with stars like Gary Vaynerchuk and Stan Sakai. To boot, the brand hosted 25 exclusive livestreams straight from the booth. (Agency: Giant Spoon)

