The Players Championship is starting next week, and in addition to Scottie Scheffler going for a third consecutive victory at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, brands are teeing up an array of experiences for fans to enjoy. Following last year’s revamp of its sponsorship strategy at the golf tournament, Morgan Stanley is returning with a putting experience on replicas of the course’s ninth and 16th holes. It’s not the only brand hosting a putting challenge, as Meiomi Wines, Tito’s and Optum will be offering up exclusive prizes to fans who showcase their golf skills.

Comcast Business will be introducing Game the Green, which will use real-time course intelligence to predict where each player’s shot will land on the 17th green. In a first-of-its-kind digital challenge with the PGA Tour, fans can enter for a chance to win daily golf prizes. Plus, the Comcast Business Pavilion will present how the brand’s business solutions power experiences, both on and off the course.

With The Players billed as having “something for everyone” and the PGA Tour underway, we looked back at last season’s fan engagement and activation strategies to glean four ideas to make every shot count.

Bring Technology onto the Golf Course

Morgan Stanley shifted to a more progressive mindset for its sponsorship of The Players’ 50th anniversary in 2024, while still celebrating its brand heritage. The financial services company activated “Tour Through Time,” a custom AR experience that took users through nine legendary Players Championship moments, guided by longtime Morgan Stanley brand ambassador and 11-time PGA Tour winner Justin Rose. Fans at TPC Sawgrass could scan a QR code and view highlights on the course, but fans at home could also access the digital experience on their mobile devices. –K.S.

Photo credit: David Christopher Banks

Create Family-friendly Experiences

While every golf tournament has its own vibe and traditions, the team behind the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, FL, has been trying something different. In an effort to open up the weeklong event to a wider audience of locals and tourists, API has forged new partnerships with family-friendly brands and offered children 15 and younger free grounds access with an accompanying ticketed adult. At last year’s tournament, we spotted lots of parents and kids exploring the course together and taking in all the action at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Chick-fil-A popped up in the Fan Village on No. 9, where attendees could swing by for cookie and brownie samples and a photo op with the brand’s iconic cows dressed in their best sporty attire. The Arnie’s Army Experience invited fans to try their hand on three putting greens, and for a $10 donation to The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, they could use Palmer’s own putters and vintage golf balls from the Palmer Collection.

Returning for this week’s tournament are the Orlando Health Family Care Suites, air-conditioned venues stocked with complimentary diapers, a changing table, private nursing area, phone charging station and comfy seating, as well as a putt-putt area and coloring mural wall in the Kids Zone.

Spotlight Small Businesses

The Foodies & Fairways Small Business Marketplace at API 2024 featured two Orlando eateries, Papi Smash’d Burger and Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery, which were selected via the Mastercard and Capital One Business Foodies & Fairways contest. Off the 18th tee, the businesses were part of a block of f&b booths, and both received financial grants, access to Mastercard’s Digital Doors toolkit and one-on-one mentorship with Ginger Siegel, head of small business for Mastercard North America.

American Express also highlighted small businesses as part of its sponsorship of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, PA. Golf stars Lexi Thompson, Céline Boutier and Gabi Ruffels sported the logos of local restaurants and boutiques on their equipment and apparel during the golf tournament to increase awareness of each small business. Amex card members and fans could visit the Amex Fan Stop at Lancaster Country Club for complimentary golf-inspired friendship bracelets that were made in collaboration with Nicole Taylor Boutique, located in downtown Lancaster.

Sweep Attendees off Their Feet

We had the opportunity to attend the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, as part of Mercedes-Benz’s exclusive Masters Experience for VIP customers, and what makes the luxury program truly “once-in-a-lifetime” is the brand’s attention to detail and focus on ensuring each participant feels valued.

Mercedes-Benz arranges transports with its fleet of vehicles and drivers to and from the airport, accommodations and the Augusta National Golf Club throughout the stay, and attendees are granted tickets to the tournament, as well as access to a private cabin just off the course. And score one for personalization: All brand representatives and staff on-site learn and refer to each attendee by name.

