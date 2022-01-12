Full Coverage: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs – Event Marketer

Full Coverage: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs – Event Marketer
2021 Ex Awards_Best B2B Conference or Event_Gold_Hilton

Full Coverage: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs

B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events, Technology
Posted on January 12, 2022 by Event Marketer

Presenting 150 experiential marketing case studies of excellence

ex edta combo awards 2021_Black logoAfter everything the industry has been through, it was more important than ever to celebrate the incredible achievements (and yes, pivots) made by event marketers in the wake of the pandemic. So we built a supersized recognition issue featuring our top two awards programs—the Ex Awards and the Experience Design & Technology Awards—to spotlight the ingenuity, agility and resilience demonstrated by category giants and underdogs alike in the midst of an industry-wide shake-up. Top honors were awarded across the double feature’s 50 categories, including all-new recognitions like “Best COVID-era Campaign” and “Best Pandemic-era Pivot.” As usual, the ever-coveted Grand Ex award was bestowed upon a brand that met the challenges and trends of the time with a bold strategy and flawless execution. And among the winning experiential programs featured, virtual, hybrid and in-person event formats are all represented. Ready to get those creative juices flowing? Check in to inspiration station below.

Here’s to a new chapter of smarter, stronger event marketing. 

Congratulations.

 

Check Out the Award-Winning Campaigns

