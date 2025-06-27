As the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Michelob Ultra is hitting matches around the country throughout the tournament’s run, June 14 to July 13, to bring soccer fans in-stadium and on-premise activations, including beer gardens popping up at the 12 host stadiums. We had the opportunity to explore the Michelob Ultra activation at Thursday’s Juventus vs. Manchester City match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

With the sun blazing and temperatures reaching 93 degrees, fans could be seen around the stadium vigorously waving their Michelob Ultra-branded hand fans to get some relief from the heat, and we were appreciative of the brand ambassador who handed us one as soon as we entered the footprint. Of course, the longest line at the beer garden was for the bar, and attendees 21 and older enjoyed their beverages and chilled out at standing tables under a branded tent. (Luckily, the activation was inside the stadium, out of the sun.)

Fans enjoyed taking their shot at the “One-two Tango” game, where they stepped into a long, rectangular patch of grass and kicked a mini soccer ball into a goal. The catch was that body-shaped obstacles blocked the path to the net. We saw many fans scoff at how easy it would be, only for their ball to run right into the barriers or bounce out of the tiny pitch’s bounds. But with three chances to score, everyone walked away with a Michelob Ultra can cooler, specially branded for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Following its debut at CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, Michelob Ultra renewed its sponsorship of the Superior Player of the Match Trophy, which is awarded via fan vote to players who showcase superior on-field play after each match. Ahead of the Orlando game, fans got to take photos with the trophy in front of a branded backdrop, with many hoisting it up and striking their best winner’s pose. Manchester City player Jeremy Doku was named the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match.

“We’re in the golden age of soccer in the United States, and Michelob Ultra has the unique privilege of being in the hands of the sport’s most passionate fans during this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and when the United States hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Ricardo Marques, svp-marketing at Michelob Ultra, said in a statement. “We have robust plans to leverage this incredible moment in sport by elevating the fan experience through this powerful partnership.”

Next month, The Michelob Ultra Pitchside Club will launch in New York City and host curated programming and watch parties for VIPs and fans during the semifinal and final matches from July 8-13. Experiences will include a FIFA memorabilia tunnel, a match bar, game room and on-site kit customization. Stay tuned. Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, activation; Weber Shandwick, p.r.

Explore more action from Camping World Stadium:

