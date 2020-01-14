Fab 50 2019: Case Studies from the Best Architects in the Biz

As the event industry continues to evolve, the environments that power live experiences are progressing right along with it. If you’ve seen a show-stopping build over the last year, you’re not alone. Event and trade show fabricators have been upping the ante of late, creating everything from interactive art installations and sweeping graphics to complex mobile units and tech-powered exhibits. These days, fabricators have to be as meticulous about the functionality of their builds as the creative behind them. Here, we look at perspectives from some of the industry’s leading architects, and members of the 2019 Fab 50.

Case Studies of Excellence: