Experiential Trend of the Week: Unexpected Mascots

Mascots have traditionally lived on sports fields, offering a spirited boost for players and fans at critical moments in the game experience. In fact, the term is derived from the French word “mascotte” meaning “lucky charm.” But lately, we’re seeing larger-than-life brand personas make appearances at a wide variety of events and for a wide variety of consumer products. Let’s call it the big hug nobody knew they needed.

Amid the US Open Tennis Championships this month, 10-year sponsor Lavazza leveled up on its hospitality programming in and outside the tournaments with a two-day activation at Casa Magazine headquarters in New York City that served up signature coffees offered to ticketholders on-site. In addition to sampling, the brand brought its animated robot “Luigi,” through which consumers could spin a 3D prize wheel for premiums. As the brand describes, “He’s a tiny, lovable robot with a heart as big as a Lavazza coffee pot.” Awwww.

Skincare brands often lean into aesthetics, from “clean girl,” to monochrome palettes, to the science of ingredients. But CeraVe decided to double-down on its “greatest of all time” status for its 20th birthday experiential tour, bringing along Sarah V, the goat, for the ride. The fluffy, whimsical mascot balanced out the experience with dermatologists who joined the tour to give professional skincare advice.

Indeed, CPG brands have often leaned into characters to bring to life shelf-stable offerings. Eos served up its first-ever consumer-facing sampling activation this past July in New York with a decadent” Crème de la Cool” experience for its Crème de Pistachio 24H Moisture Body Lotion complete with display cases fabricated with ice and the chance to high-five a larger-than-life branded lotion bottle that was toddling around the footprint.

And what’s one way to increase brand recognition in an aisle as cluttered and competitive as the dairy and non-dairy case at the supermarket? Have your creamer don sneakers and participate in a half-marathon. Or, in the case of Oatly, activate fully around a “better half” non-dairy experience for athletes. Oatly carton mascots cheered on participants with the brand concentrating messaging at the “half-distance mile markers.” We’ll drink to that.

