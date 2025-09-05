In the days leading up to the 2025 US Open, the tournament was already scooping up headlines with a record-breaking Fan Week that saw nearly 240,000 tennis lovers walk through the gates of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. By the time the singles main draws kicked off on Aug. 25, fans across the Big Apple were fired up and ready to celebrate all things tennis, from the baseline action to the sponsor activations.

With brands activating both on the tournament grounds and around New York, the US Open (this year Aug. 18 to Sept. 8) inspired a host of fan engagements—but not all event tactics are created equal. So we’re bypassing the VIP suites and celebrity fanfare in favor of the most compelling and creative experiential strategies. Grab a Honey Deuce cocktail (or its new rival, the Watermelon Slice) and let’s dig in.

AMERICAN EXPRESS’ TENNIS BALL POV

Veteran sponsor American Express returned to the tournament with an exclusive cardmember lounge and a largescale Fan Experience open to all. Among fan engagements was a Tennis Ball POV activation that had attendees stepping onto a mini court featuring a green screen background, grabbing a racket and taking swings for a shareable video that showcased the participant making thrilling rallies, all from the tennis ball’s perspective.

Photo credit: Ben Hider/AP Content Services for American Express

CHASE’S LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS

Chase had a broad and multifaceted sponsorship presence, from the cardmember-only Chase Lounge and Chase Terrace on-site, to the Chase Reserve Stadium (a full-size tennis court) at The Seaport in Manhattan. But it was the partnerships with local businesses around NYC (who are also Chase Business customers) that caught our attention. Like the viral candy shop lil sweet treat, which Chase teamed up with to dish out tennis-themed candy at the shop’s West Village location from Aug. 23-24.

Chase also worked with local artist Anastasia Inciardi, who gained a following with her “vending machines,” which distribute mini prints of her artworks. The artist installed one of the vending machines at The Seaport from Aug. 23-24, which dispensed limited-edition Chase x US Open-themed prints. A few lucky consumers who interacted with the machine even won tickets to the US Open

Photo credit: Jennifer Pottheiser

DOBEL TEQUILA’S AIRPORT TAKEOVER

Plenty of tennis fans fly into New York for the tournament, so Dobel Tequila, the Official Tequila of the US Open, launched a month-long takeover of New York’s JFK Airport. Throughout August, the brand activated experiences across all terminals.

The highlight was a sampling activation hosted at Terminal 4, in partnership with DFS. Travelers could stop by to taste signature cocktails inspired by tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, made with Dobel’s premium Diamante Cristalino and 50 Cristalino tequilas. They could additionally partake in an interactive tennis-themed game during which they threw tennis balls at mounted racquets that lit up when points were scored. Those who generated more than 150 points snagged complimentary Dobel x US Open-branded chocolates. (Agency: MC²)

DOVE’S UNDERARM AMBASSADOR

There are plenty of sports partnership titles out there, but Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant may be the first to serve as an Official Underarm Sponsor of an event, in this case, the US Open. And the brand didn’t stop there. Ahead of the 2025 event, Dove launched a nationwide casting call on social media for a “stand-out personality” that would become its official Underarm Ambassador, and serve as a brand representative and content creator on the ground at the tournament.

Ultimately, the winner became the official Dove social media correspondent across the tournament, snagged a 72-hour VIP trip to the event with a plus-one, and scored a $10,000 N.U.L. (Name, Underarm, Likeness) creator deal.

EVIAN’S CULINARY COLLABS

Evian is no stranger to the US Open, but the brand switched up its strategy this year with a first-of-its-kind culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud and tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe to demonstrate how “intentional hydration” is critical to peak athletic performance as well as fine dining.

From Sept. 3-7, fans who reserved a slot in advance could dine at “The evian Club,” located within Boulud’s Michelin-starred Restaurant DANIEL in New York. For the occasion, the chef whipped up a limited-edition menu inspired by Tiafoe’s Sierra Leonean culinary roots, and explained how he nourishes his body on and off the court.

Menu highlights spanned Poulet à la Tiafoe, a reimagining of the athlete’s beloved childhood peanut butter stew, cheesecake and macarons that were “artfully plated” to capture the spirit of tennis, and the Big Foe Fizz, a mocktail made with evian Sparkling that was inspired by Tiafoe’s favorite whiskey sour. And it was all enjoyed within a courtside-inspired environment where attendees could simultaneously watch US Open matches. (Agency: Hunter)

Photo credit: Stephan Washburn

GREY GOOSE’S TRAIN STATION POP-UP

Similar to Dobel Tequila, 19-year US Open sponsor Grey Goose leveraged a transportation hub to reach consumers, citing the fact that more than 60 percent of fans use mass transit to and from the Tennis Center grounds. From Aug. 27-29, the brand set up shop at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall with a pop-up bar concept and tennis-themed lounge dubbed the Last Serve Bar. Commuters, tennis fans and late-night crowds were all invited to belly up to the bar for complimentary “tiny ’tini” serves of Grey Goose’s iconic Honey Deuce cocktails, as well as espresso martinis, then enjoy them on lounge furniture.

Photos: Courtesy of Grey Goose

HEINEKEN’S COMEDIC REFEREES

Heineken’s non-alcoholic brand, Heineken 0.0, could also be found activating at Grand Central to promote its newly launched “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment,” an initiative headed up by actor and content creator Benito Skinner that encourages consumers to show zero judgment around alcohol moderation during the US Open.

The campaign was inspired by research that revealed 45 percent of Gen Z and 32 percent of millennials struggle to be authentic due to fear of exclusion, and that more than one-third of Gen Zers feel pressure to drink in social situations. So Heineken unleashed a fleet of comedic “0.0 Refs,” led by Skinner, that took their places in giant tennis-line judge chairs in locations around New York, beginning at Grand Central. In a nod to the brand’s popular “L0VE.L0VE” cans, the 0.0 Refs dished out compliments, while distributing fee, ice-cold Heineken 0.0 and, in some cases, US Open tickets.

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

IBM’S AI SPORTS CLUB

IBM and its technology are deeply entrenched in the US Open, but the brand could also be found off-site this year at Madison Square Park from Sept. 4-7. There, the IBM AI Sports Club platform served as the centerpiece of the brand’s fan activation. Tennis fans and passersby could visit the club to compete against friends or family in AI-powered ping-pong competitions that transformed their live match data into playful visuals. (Agency: George P. Johnson)

IHG’S BED ON THE BASELINE

You’ve seen Marriott’s Super Bowl Sleepover. Now, make way for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ version: Bed on the Baseline. As the Official Hotel and Hotel Loyalty Program sponsor of the US Open, the brand is poised to deliver an elaborate hospitality experience on the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sept. 15, just after tennis legends have played.

During the stay, one IHG One Rewards member and a guest will be treated to VIP hospitality from the get-go, including private black-car service and a dedicated concierge. But the centerpiece is literal breakfast in bed, served room service–style, and including IHG’s Watermelon Slice cocktails. The experience will be enjoyed inside a custom-designed suite complete with IHG robes, slippers and curated swag, and includes the opportunity to watch match highlights on the stadium’s big screen. (Agency: BMF)

Photo credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts

LACOSTE’S AFTERNOON TEA

On Aug. 13, Lacoste partnered with The Plaza hotel to deliver a stylish, tennis-themed twist on traditional high tea that paid homage to the “elegance of the sport” as well as Lacoste’s rich heritage. Enter: afternoon tea at Café Lacoste at The Palm Court.

Attendees, including plenty of celebs and influencers, were treated to champagnes, cocktails, one-of-a-kind teas and elegant bites as The Palm’s famous stained-glass dome glowed Lacoste green and curated music played. Nearby, stood a custom-built sculpture made of original vintage tennis rackets and the woven pique fabric used in the brand’s polo shirts, both of which were invented by René Lacoste himself.

Photos: Courtesy of Lacoste

LAVAZZA’S MASCOT INTEGRATIONS

Lavazza marked its 10th year as the Official Coffee Sponsor of the US Open with a host of touchpoints around the grounds, plus a two-day pop-up at Casa Magazine, where attendees enjoyed complimentary Lavazza coffee beverages typically offered on-site at the tournament. The thread that wove all of the engagements together? Luigi, the brand’s playful robot mascot.

From photo ops to stickers to window displays to custom crossword puzzles to swag, Luigi was present in many forms. Perhaps the most memorable was the mascot-themed photo op that took over the Court 6 lounge area, just next to the Court 6 Lavazza Café. The “I serve with style” setup included a suspended tennis ball, oversized racket prop and faux tennis net and audience, along with Luigi serving as the opponent. Fans were invited to take a selfie playing against the robot, then had the opportunity to physically print their photo for a tournament keepsake.

Image: Courtesy of Lavazza

NAKED SMOOTHIE’S BODEGA

Tapping into the deli/bodega trend, Naked Smoothie leveraged brand ambassador and tennis champ Coco Gauff as the centerpiece of its US Open campaign. At a pop-up in the Nolita neighborhood of NYC, the brand transformed a storefront and interior into a corner store where it unveiled Gauff’s first-ever signature Naked smoothie, Coco’s Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie.

Those who visited the pop-up entered through a manga-styled mural welcome moment. Once inside, they scored branded mini shopping baskets to collect exclusive items throughout the store, including Coco’s Smoothies, manga-style postcards of Coco, white floral bouquets and custom keychains. Experience design elements spanned neon signage, an oversized fruit installation, a flower wall, a floor-to-ceiling smoothie bottle photo op and a classic bodega “character”—Ace the cat. (Agencies: Shiraz Creative; MullenLowe)

Photo credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Naked Smoothie

USTA’S REALITY DATING SHOW

Oh, yes. Even the United States Tennis Association got in on experiential this year with a new “Game, Set, Matchmaker” reality dating series. No, really. Reactions have been mixed, but the USTA took a shot at reaching new audiences with an eight-episode dating series that was filmed the week before the tournament kicked off. The endeavor even attracted sponsors like Dobel Tequila and Moët & Chandon.

VITAL PROTEINS’ PODCAST RECORDINGS

Vital Proteins stepped up as presenting sponsor of this year’s US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, serving as the first-ever Official Collagen Partner of the tournament. To engage the crowds, the brand offered up an exclusive suite, boardwalk sampling and sponsored tournament dance breaks on the stadium Jumbotron.

Beyond the suite and the sampling, however, were Vital Proteins’ live podcast recordings, many of which were produced at the Fountain Plaza Stage or on the grounds, meaning anyone could stop and listen in—not just VIPs. The brand recruited some of today’s most popular lifestyle podcast hosts for on-site recordings of their respective shows, including Allison Kuch, Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, and Taylor Strecker. (Agency: Carmichael Lynch Relate.)

Photo: Courtesy of Vital Proteins

