Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Sweet Shops

“Little treat” culture has permeated the zeitgeist—and the experiential marketing industry. Indeed, what was once viewed as a fleeting trend has become a data-backed behavioral shift that is influencing the way marketers approach IRL engagement. With younger generations continuing to invest in small pick-me-ups as a means of self-care, brands have been activating pop-up sweet shops that provide those coveted small indulgences while simultaneously plunging attendees in multisensory environments.

BUBS’ Sweeteasy

With its sights set on expanding to new markets, TikTok-viral Swedish candy brand BUBS launched a whimsical “Sweeteasy” experience in New York that served as its first-ever retail pop-up. The colorful space, open Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, invited visitors to partake in a pick-and-mix candy bar experience where they crafted the ultimate bag of sweets filled with exclusive Swedish-only flavors, as well as the brand’s new U.S. lineup. There was also a Snap Spot photo op and branded merch that was exclusive to the pop-up.

Daise Beauty’s Candy Land

Daise Beauty took over the Glace Candy Shop in Manhattan to deliver a one-day Candy Land sweet shop experience on Sept. 27 that drew plenty of long lines. While consumers waited, a brand ambassador holding a tray of the brand’s fragrances gave them a whiff of different scents. Once inside, attendees could enjoy limited-edition swirl soft-serve, snap photos with larger-than-life “Daise” flowers, craft their own candy bags, sample products, interact with an oversized gumball machine filled with the brand’s mists and engage with a custom candy “Vibe Scale.”

Bloom’s Treat Shoppe

Bloom Nutrition leveraged a “treat yourself” mentality for its Treat Shoppe pop-up in New York on Sept. 20, inviting consumers to not only indulge in sweets, but to collaborate with the brand to help shape its product development. Inside a colorful, multisensory footprint, attendees sampled unreleased flavors, offered candid feedback and provided product suggestions. There were also interactive tasting stations, like a “Creatine Creamery” and “Colostrum Bakery,” scorecards, a dj spinning tunes and exclusive merch.

Chase x Lil Sweet Treat at the US Open

Chase had a broad and multifaceted sponsorship presence at the 2025 US Open, from the cardmember-only Chase Lounge and Chase Terrace on-site, to the Chase Reserve Stadium (a full-size tennis court) at The Seaport in Manhattan. But it was the partnerships with local businesses around NYC (who are also Chase Business customers) that caught our attention, particularly the viral candy shop lil sweet treat, which Chase teamed up with to dish out tennis-themed candy at the shop’s West Village location from Aug. 23-24.

Summer Fridays’ Pink Guava Sweet Shoppe

Beauty fans take their passion seriously. Look no further than the consumers who began lining up as early as 1 a.m. to participate in Summer Fridays’ sugar-coated launch event for its Pink Guava lip butter balm. Indeed, the brand caused quite a stir in NYC from May 30 to June 1 with The Pink Guava Sweet Shoppe.

The whimsical candy store, inspired by the new product, featured a skincare trial station; a self-serve candy bar; branded popsicle carts; exclusive merch for sale, like branded tees and glossy pouches; and a fridge stocked with Jarritos Pink Guava soda.

In the end, nearly 3,000 people visited the pop-up across two consumer-facing days, and spent an average of 30 minutes exploring the footprint. Meanwhile, thousands of samples and giveaways (“little treats”)—including skincare minis, scrunchies, tote bags and popsicles—were distributed.

Little treat culture plus sensory engagement… that’s the sweet spot.

Photo credit: Jennifer Pottheiser

