Experiential in Color: The Event Industry’s Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

Visibility can play a critical role in elevating careers. In recognizing the unique challenges facing people of color in this industry and beyond, we developed Experiential in Color, a program designed to share the perspectives of diverse, brand-side rising stars. The goal is to help generate a stronger pipeline for event marketing roles for people of color, but we hope this feature also serves as a source of inspiration to lead with empathy, think creatively, and hire thoughtfully. There is no better time than this period of pandemic transition to do the work.
Read on to meet our honorees.