Experiential in Color: The Event Industry’s Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

Visibility can play a critical role in elevating careers. In recognizing the unique challenges facing people of color in this industry and beyond, we developed Experiential in Color, a program designed to share the perspectives of diverse, brand-side rising stars. The goal is to help generate a stronger pipeline for event marketing roles for people of color, but we hope this feature also serves as a source of inspiration to lead with empathy, think creatively, and hire thoughtfully. There is no better time than this period of pandemic transition to do the work.