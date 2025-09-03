stock_ball_ribbons_wave_growth_balance

Experience Design and Creative Process Benchmark Report

Posted on September 3, 2025 by Event Marketer

The Experience Design & Creative Process Benchmark Report delivers an unprecedented look inside the creative departments at top event agencies and exhibit builders.

Coproduced with Highmark TechSystems, the report surveyed 200+ creatives across the U.S. to gauge how design teams are structured, how they function and how they are evolving. The data spans:

Department Structure. Staffing, team roles, how time is spent, which roles are growing and how responsibilities are divided by creative position.
Creative Process. How departments function, focus and who works on what across RFP responses, ideation and more. Plus: how to improve creative processes.
• How creative departments are partnering internally across strategy, operations, finance and executive teams to respond to clients (and win RFPs).
Creative Output. The types of experiences being developed more frequently and the creative elements getting more play in live experiences.
Artificial Intelligence. How creative teams are integrating AI into workflows and the tools they’re using.

Highmark hopes all creatives use this data as a practical look inside how the industry’s top teams are organized, how they collaborate and how they’re delivering on the next generation of brand experiences.

 

