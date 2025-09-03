Experience Design and Creative Process Benchmark Report

The Experience Design & Creative Process Benchmark Report delivers an unprecedented look inside the creative departments at top event agencies and exhibit builders.
Coproduced with Highmark TechSystems, the report surveyed 200+ creatives across the U.S. to gauge how design teams are structured, how they function and how they are evolving. The data spans:
• Department Structure. Staffing, team roles, how time is spent, which roles are growing and how responsibilities are divided by creative position.
• Creative Process. How departments function, focus and who works on what across RFP responses, ideation and more. Plus: how to improve creative processes.
• How creative departments are partnering internally across strategy, operations, finance and executive teams to respond to clients (and win RFPs).
• Creative Output. The types of experiences being developed more frequently and the creative elements getting more play in live experiences.
• Artificial Intelligence. How creative teams are integrating AI into workflows and the tools they’re using.
Highmark hopes all creatives use this data as a practical look inside how the industry’s top teams are organized, how they collaborate and how they’re delivering on the next generation of brand experiences.