Executive Roundtable: Planning for the Comeback

In this mid-year forecast, event leaders share their predictions on what the industry has learned, and how it will inform its future

Most event marketers have reported that the industry’s impending comeback still feels like a moving target. But now that cities are beginning to phase into complete reopenings, it’s given many hope that the second half of 2021 might just be the start of the “official” comeback they have been waiting for.

This summer, Event Marketer convened a virtual roundtable of industry experts to discuss the topics keeping most event professionals up at night. From contending with the realities of hybrid events (nope, you’re not crazy—they’re way more work), to building resilient event organizations, to the one thing every event will need to be successful in the future, this panel left no stone unturned. Read on for some fresh perspectives and insights that can help you prepare for the second half, and your return to live.