From a flipped mountain to a fruit Eiffel Tower to floating carts, EuroShop once again lived up to its claim as the “Global Retail Festival,” welcoming more than 81,000 visitors from 141 countries and 1,840 exhibitors representing 61 nations from Feb. 18-22, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Held every three years, the trade show has become a barometer of where retail, and by extension, brand experience, is headed next.

Across the halls, next-gen LED lighting systems, material innovations, unique architectural concepts and bold brand statements added new tools and inspiration to the immersive design and storytelling playbook. Here’s what caught the attention of trade show and event pros who attended:

Matthew Bennett, Production Coordinator, MoonLab

“EuroShop feels bigger than ever, not just in scale but in ambition, with brands showing fully integrated retail ecosystems that balance efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience. Standout moments included holographic product demos, huge real-time digital signage walls, and an installation by SQM Multimedia Solutions that built a massive arched structure housing a rotating LED globe with synchronized hanging light tubes. It created a full sensory experience that drew people from across the hall.”

Chris Dunn, VP-Business Development, BlueHive Exhibits

“The creativity in using light, light fixtures, and accent LED lighting is really impacting what exhibit designers, and thus exhibitors, can do in their space to draw in the eye.

We also see the use of natural and man-made materials working together very well. One example was a large wall of galvanized steel used in the same booth along with raw wood, yarns, and ropes as accents, and many different types of fabrics that have a more natural, untreated look. Also, large “partially finished” tree-trunk pieces are used to create a woodsy theme, sitting right next to an LED panel arrangement that looks like a crackling campfire.”

Stephen Benedetti, International Business Development, Heilmaier GmbH Messedesign

“LED lighting has been around a while, but the light quality is still getting better while the pricing is still dropping. The biggest change I saw there was the way it is being integrated into builds as highlights, including a lot more, and better, movement and color change.

And a trend that we notice is that, even at an event like EuroShop, booths are getting smaller and builds are getting less adventurous. Not every booth and every build, just a general trend towards reduction, as we have been noticing across the industry for a couple of years now.”

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Han Leenhouts, Founder, Sales & Pepper

“The most striking visual change was not futuristic technology. It was density. Compared with previous years, the visitor experience suggested more footfall and tighter circulation. The impression was of a fair that had grown more crowded without becoming more theatrical. Despite all the talk of AI across industries, there was surprisingly little on the floor that felt like a headline-grabbing leap forward.”

Chris Griffin, CEO, CREW XP

“EuroShop remains a lynchpin in the business events eco-system. The 2026 exhibition delivered on all fronts—innovative products, mind-blowing creativity, all in the world-class Messe Düsseldorf venue setting. All of my planned booth and vendor visits, scheduled networking events, and the Yellow Stage seminar presentations on my list made the trip to Germany worthwhile for me.

But it was the serendipitous encounters—the impromptu breakfast conversations, the making new international friends at group dinners, the pickup conversations over espresso or at the end of the long bar—which yielded my most impactful opportunities.”

Fraser Warren, VP-Strategic Development EMEA, Kubik

“EuroShop was once a confirmed diary date for me every three years, but for the last two events, I stepped out as I felt the event had become slightly stale. Same old formula, slightly unloved and lacking that sparkle required to keep triple-A event status.

After attending this year’s event, I am glad to report that the EuroShop team has raised the experience bar. The energy has lifted. The halls have a greater buzz in the atmosphere and most importantly, everyone I spoke with, our own team included, had a good number of meaningful discussions with new potential partners.”

From the show floor:

Featured Photo: Messe Düsseldorf/C. Tillmann

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