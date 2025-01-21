Event Marketer Launches a BIPOC Mentorship Program to Elevate Careers

The event industry’s leading information resource on face-to-face marketing, Event Marketer, is expanding the scope of its Experiential in Color recognition program to include a new mentorship initiative led by a steering committee of event industry professionals.

The “Experiential in Color Mentorship Program” will invite BIPOC event professionals to participate in a mentorship program that matches them with event industry leaders for monthly one-on-ones and group conversations (sign up here). Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a live networking event at the Experiential Marketing Summit (EMS), April 14-16, 2025, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to work with a passionate BIPOC steering committee to not only build new pathways into this exciting industry for people of color, but to help event organizations develop more diverse and inclusive teams, leaders and cultures,” says Jessica Heasley, Editor and Publisher, Event Marketer.

Event Marketer will underwrite the cost of two full conference passes to EMS for mentees selected by the steering committee and will offer a mentorship program discount to EMS for all participants.

“The Steering Committee is proud to support an initiative that not only connects BIPOC professionals with industry leaders but also fosters a culture of inclusion and allyship,” the group shared in a statement. “Together, we are building a stronger, more diverse future for experiential marketers.”

The 2025 steering committee includes: Jillian Austin, National Director of Experiences & Events, Planet 13; Gabriela Neves, President, Factory360; Karlene Palmer-McLeod, Senior Experiential Manager, Proximo Spirits; and Esther Sarpong, Director Experiential Retail, Brookfield Properties. Get to know more about them here.

The Experiential in Color editorial recognition program launched in 2021 and is designed to share the perspectives of, and shine a spotlight on, event directors, managers and junior talent who are Black, Indigenous or people of color. A 2020 Event Marketer survey revealed that people of color represent a small percentage of event professionals, and an even smaller percentage of leadership positions in the event industry. The Experiential in Color Mentorship Program seeks to: equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed for career growth; strengthen diversity and allyship within the experiential marketing industry; and facilitate meaningful connections that can continue beyond the program’s duration.

In 2025, Event Marketer will feature regular updates on the Experiential in Color mentorship program in an effort to advance the conversation and provide visibility to those taking part.

ABOUT EXPERIENTIAL IN COLOR: CONNECTING BIPOC & ALLIES IN EVENTS

Experiential in Color Mentorship Program is a year-long initiative designed to connect BIPOC professionals with allies in experiential marketing. Through structured mentorship, networking, and support, the program aims to foster professional growth and build a diverse, inclusive community within the industry.