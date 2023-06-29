Our annual diversity recognition program spotlights 16 rising stars from brands and agencies who share their inspirations, career journeys and why they love the business of events

At a time when the competition for talent couldn’t be fiercer, we’ve assembled a roster of rising stars worthy of your attention. Our annual diversity recognition feature, Experiential in Color + Pride in Events, shines a spotlight on experience builders who are a part of, and identify with, the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities. They come from diverse backgrounds, too, from the military to reality TV to the performing arts, and their personal experiences being a part of systematically marginalized populations afford them unique perspectives on the marketing discipline, creativity and the workplace.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, a majority of U.S. employees believe DEI initiatives at work are a good thing. But while companies are making positive strides in creating cultures of inclusion and establishing more effective hiring practices, there’s still more to be done to foster more diversity in middle and upper management roles across many organizations where hiring decisions are made.

“We need to create the blueprints and create more opportunity as we rise,” says Maya Seshadri, global B2B experiential marketing lead at TikTok. “Our experience is multi-faceted and versatile. We strategize attendee journeys and style bookshelves, we manage million-dollar budgets and work as bouncers at the front door, we’re project managers, problem solvers, creative directors and professional taste testers. We wear so many hats. The opportunities should be endless.”

For 2023, our feature expands to share even more diverse perspectives with our Pride in Events list. They’re bringing their whole selves to work, and as you’ll read, many are focused on helping others—of any orientation or identity—do the same. In fact, several honorees are described by colleagues as being champions of everyone around them.

“I found my voice and learned how to leverage being different to help me succeed. Now, I can pay it forward and help my colleagues, friends and allies find theirs,” says Roger Mahusay, associate manager-media/public relations events at T-Mobile.

In this special report, we showcase 16 honorees nominated by their peers as the faces of the next generation of diverse leaders in event marketing. We share their perspectives on trends, authenticity in the workplace, the role of mentors, career journeys and lessons learned along the way. And of course, we talk about the future of experiential, which they believe is brighter than ever.