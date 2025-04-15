EMS 2025 Opens up with Workshops, Meow Wolf and the 23rd Annual Ex Awards

The 23rd annual Experiential Marketing Summit (EMS) launched with high-octane energy and compelling perspectives on April 14 as a global audience of more than 1,500 b-to-b and b-to-c marketers, trade show organizers, agency execs, meeting planners, event strategists, sustainability champs and technologists gathered at MGM Grand Las Vegas for a three-day huddle guided by the world’s most prolific practitioners.

The Summit kicked into gear with afternoon workshops and sessions that catapulted the show’s “Big Bold Future” theme into action, followed by an opening reception that offered attendees a range of opportunities to demo new products and services, network with likeminded marketers and indulge in some curated bites and beverages. Read on for a recap of everything you missed on day one.

WORKSHOPS AND FIRST-TIMER ROADMAPS

There was content for event profs of every type during day one workshops and sessions. From mastering connections in exhibits, to a Dreamforce case study, to tips on campaign launches in new markets and countries, to best practices for revenue-busting field events, to nurturing a year-round event community, to using data for hyper-personalized experiences, hot topics (and a few hot takes) were on the table.

Plus, to extend a warm welcome to those who are new to EMS, Event Marketer group editor and publisher Jessica Heasley and head of content Rachel Boucher laid out a roadmap for first-timers with casual, 30-minute primers designed to help them get the most value out of their event experience. Part get-to-know-your-peers and part strategic tour, newcomers walked away with the lowdown on the sessions to see and events not to miss—and a few new friends.

And in another wing of the MGM Grand, brand marketers in the c-suite had plenty to discuss at the invite-only Executive Forum, an exclusive annual workshop for brand-side leaders. Sponsored by InVision, the forum this year centered on trust by shining a spotlight on how leading companies craft emotionally resonant experiences that build enduring relationships and turn customers into evangelists.

For attendees in search of a little off-site adventure, an opt-in field trip to the wildly altered universe of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart awaited. The afternoon jaunt, sponsored by Meow Wolf, gave a group of 100 marketers three hours to explore what can only be described as part art installation, part immersive experience and 100 percent creative inspo for all experiential pros.

HALL OF IDEAS

The Hall of Ideas is the beating heart of EMS, serving as the epicenter where immersive content theaters, Clubhouse studio sessions, networking moments, a vast playground of product demos, curated eats, and a few surprise-and-delight moments are all in the mix. And then there are the puppies. Oh, how we love the Paws and Reflect Studio (particularly the doggo wearing bows and bunny ears).

On night one, the Hall of Ideas was the place to be for special events, too. There were community meetups for a range of groups, including those new to the industry, international attendees and marketers who produce global events, EMS first-timers, sustainability champions, EDPA members, and the inaugural gathering of members from our Experiential in Color Mentorship Program. There was also a mixology class and, back by popular demand, our Vintage T-Shirt Contest returned—and didn’t disappoint.

The Hall is also where the EMS Sustainability Challenge kicked off. At every lunch and happy hour hosted in the Hall of Ideas this year, EM’s top-secret sustainability patrol is working the floor looking for examples of great sustainability practices in action.

THE EX AWARDS GALA

All bets were on, and the highest rollers in the industry were in attendance, at the 23rd annual Ex Awards Gala as the 2025 winners were revealed during a glitzy, Rat Pack-inspired ceremony right at the MGM Grand. Presented by Project, the event once again lived up to its moniker as the “Golden Globes” of experiential.

Music and entertainment from Event Live Entertainment, dancing and singing contests (our attendees have moves), and table drops created the ultimate throwback experience to celebrate the most forward-thinking brands and agencies in the biz.

The 2025 awards program drew more than 1,000 entries from around the world across 29 categories, with brands including PepsiCo, Walmart, Verizon, Stanley Drinkware, Samsung, Cadillac, FX, and more, taking home the coveted trophy. But it was Visa, and agency partners Imagination and BRUT, who took home the highest honor—the Grand Ex Award—for “Live at Le Louvre.” C’est magnifique.

And that’s a wrap on day one. Stay tuned for more action from EMS 2025 and check out more scenes below.