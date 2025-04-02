Guest Column: Measuring the Total Value of Sponsorship Activations

Event Marketer is an exclusive partner of the industry’s leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition. The collaboration provides experiential marketers with important tools and resources designed to help them track and measure the success of their events. Learn more here.

By Matt Sincaglia, Board Member, Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition

In the world of experiential marketing, sponsorship activations stand out as a powerful tool for brands looking to create meaningful connections with consumers. The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC) has released new guidance on how to effectively measure these activations, ensuring that brands can track and optimize their impact.

Sponsorships at events like music festivals, sports competitions, and food expos often involve passive brand presence—such as logo placements or naming rights. In contrast, sponsorship activations invite audiences into interactive brand experiences. Measuring these activations requires a distinct approach to capture their full value. Sponsorship activations can be assessed across three primary categories:

1. Brand & Business Impact

To gauge how well an activation supports brand perception and business goals, marketers should focus on metrics such as brand perception, purchase intent, value for time, and customer advocacy

2. Performance Metrics

To fine-tune activations and maximize efficiency, brands should monitor participation, lead generation, and trials/samples.

3. Social Impact

Today’s consumers value brands that prioritize sustainability and inclusivity. Metrics for measuring social impact include how sustainable the activation is, the accessibility of the experience, and if it is inclusive to all.

Data Collection

To gather these types of metrics, the EMMC recommends a mix of active and passive measurement tools. On-site or follow-up surveys is one of the best ways to collect accurate data. Best practices for effective audience surveying include:

Interview-Based Surveys: Conduct short exit interviews with at least 30 percent of activation participants. Keeping surveys under five minutes ensures higher completion rates. Place survey interceptors at activation exit points to engage participants while their experience is still fresh.

Digital Survey Options: QR codes linking to mobile surveys can be effective if paired with incentives, but typically yield lower response rates than face-to-face methods.

Email Follow-Ups: If participant contact details are available, post-event email surveys can provide additional insights.

Balanced Incentives: While small rewards can boost participation, avoid overly influencing responses by ensuring some participants complete surveys without incentives.

Diverse Question Types: Use a mix of scaled ratings, open-ended feedback, and multiple-choice questions to get well-rounded insights.

Surveys can be supplemented with digital tracking and expert observation. By combining quantitative and qualitative approaches, marketers can gain a more holistic picture of their sponsorship activation.

Continuous Improvement

Effective sponsorship activation measurement isn’t just about reporting results—it’s about learning and improving. Setting clear KPIs, comparing outcomes to benchmarks, and analyzing trends over time can help brands refine their activation strategies for even greater impact.

The EMMC’s latest guidance provides tremendous value for marketers looking to make their sponsorship activations more data-driven and impactful. By leveraging these best practices, brands can ensure their activations don’t just attract attention but also deliver measurable value.

For full access to our latest guidance, join the EMMC at www.eventmeasurement.org/join-the-emmc.

Featured Image: iStock/Smashing Stocks

For more Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition content click here.