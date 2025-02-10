Event Measurement: EM and EMMC Extend Partnership

Event Marketer, the leading information resource on face-to-face marketing, announced today it would be extending its media partnership with the industry’s leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition. The year-long collaboration will provide experiential marketers with important tools and resources designed to help them track and measure the success of their events.

As the official U.S. media partner of the EMMC, Event Marketer will continue to roll out new education, research and peer-to-peer initiatives for corporate event marketers working across business events, trade shows and consumer activations.

Event Marketer will continue hosting a quarterly series of LinkedIn Lives featuring expert panels and the release of new tactical event measurement tools with the EMMC (watch past episodes here, here and here). The EMMC will also contribute quarterly columns and updates for the Event Marketer audience, and will host a session on “Next-Level Event Measurement” at the 2025 Experiential Marketing Summit, April 14-16 in Las Vegas.

“Event Marketers today need to master countless skills but there are few as important as quantifying the impact of events on business goals,” says Jessica Heasley, Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer. “We are excited to head into another year of partnership with the industry leaders at the EMMC and we look forward to providing a platform where event professionals can access the kinds of measurement tools and insights that will help them prove the impact and value of their work.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Event Marketer, helping advance the industry through credible data and analytics,” says Dax Callner, President of EMMC. “Data is a source of truth and insight, and Event Marketer is the perfect partner to educate and inspire more event professionals to adopt measurement into their workflows.”

Event Marketer has a long history of providing event measurement best practices to the event community. Event Marketer magazine and eventmarketer.com are home to thousands of articles featuring industry leading brands sharing their event measurement tips and best practices. Since its inception 23 years ago, EM’s annual executive conference, the Experiential Marketing Summit, has featured workshops and expert-led discussions on building better measurement strategies and metrics for events. Event Marketer’s annual Ex Awards and Experience Design Awards programs are awarded in large part based on business impact and ROI.