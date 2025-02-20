Pink recycled leather jackets and feather clutches were just some of the trending pieces at MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC, organized by Informa Markets, that brought the fab fashion and lifestyle vibes Feb. 10-12 to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

These shows are all about a unique blend of vibe and business. While there are usually no complicated, multi-storied exhibits on the show floor, brands here excel at catching the buyers’ attention and getting them in the order-writing groove. EM was on hand to gather the inspo.

Everything—particularly shopping—is better with a shot of tequila, and Casamigos had no shortage of interest in samples of its signature margarita and a 360-degree photo booth experience. An activation at the entrance to West Hall grabbed the attention of those just starting their journey or taking a lunch break. And because margaritas are always better with friends, it was fitting that many attendees teamed up with their colleagues for this memorable and shareable moment.

On the show floor, brands also flaunted their personality with creative backdrops. Things Between, a comfort clothes brand, offered attendees the opportunity to capture their look in the giant mirror built into the wall of the exhibit, with the tagline happy to be here and the brand’s Instagram hashtag. HYFVE, a wholesale women’s fashion brand, invited attendees to “get inspired in the Pink Privacy” in a bathroom decked out in the brand’s signature colors. A playful set with edgy elements inspired attendees to leave luggage in the aisle to strike a pose.

Unique Walls, Racks and Furniture

Talking about making the walls talk, brands leveraged the perimeter of their exhibits to showcase their projects and build buzz. In fact, very few exhibits had solid walls that prevented attendees from seeing inside, and those that did used that real estate wisely to make bold visual statements with unique textures, such as rose blossoms at De Blossom Collection and retail-style displays for Hidden Denim. Many exhibitors just outlined their space with paper organ partitions, neon lettering, draped sheer fabrics and branded banners separating display racks. Speaking of racks, what might seem like a utilitarian element at apparel shows, were also instrumental in showcasing brand personalities with a range of materials, from metal and copper to industrial piping and painted driftwood. And who said booth furniture should be boring? Talk to Walmart about their sneaker set.

Vibe Space

MAGIC and Project bring together communities built around shared identities and aesthetics and continue to find ways to foster that sense of belonging in curated spaces and experiences on the show floor. At Magic Hub, sponsored by Fashiongo, attendees could get their hair and makeup touched up as well as get an aura reading and a fashion illustration by a professional artist. Jewelry brands hosted DIY charm anklet and purse workshops. White spaces around the floor brought inspiration and insight with thought-provoking installations, such as a circular fashion showcase dedicated to Vegan Fashion Week and a Social Good space filled with live plants and sustainability inspiration for a better future.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston