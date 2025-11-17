Built Different: How Carlyle Fired Up Next-Gen Technicians at SEMA 2025

At SEMA 2005, Carlyle Tools showed up with a single mission: to help attendees “turn their toolbox into a beast.”

Part of NAPA Auto Parts since 2012, the brand recently underwent a transformation to appeal to a younger audience. “We felt like there was an opportunity to reinvigorate and reinvent how Carlyle tools are being presented,” says Emily Cabell, brand manager for Carlyle Tools. “We know it’s a great product and it’s for a young technician, but we wanted to show that in our presence and our branding. We’ve updated visuals of the brand application on our tools, our packaging, and also how we talk to our technicians.”

Engaging Gen Z is an ongoing challenge for legacy brands, particularly when it comes to trade show experiences. Often described as a “digital-first” group, they also see the value in in-person connection to help benefit their business relationships and career growth, according to a recent Freeman report. The key is using tech to facilitate a shared experience and build a connection.

“We definitely want to incorporate technology in more ways to engage our audience,” says Sheonny Harrell, director-integrated marketing and strategic programs at NAPA Auto Parts. “So we said to ourselves, how can we do something beyond asking them for their email? How do we actually get them to engage with our brand?”

Pit Pass Experience

The centerpiece of the brand’s presence at SEMA was the new Carlyle Pit Pass experience (Exhibitus handled). To become a pit crew member, attendees scanned a QR code to unlock experiences all over SEMA, including hands-on demo stations, VIP autograph sessions, and exclusive merch and gear giveaways.

Indoors, the venom green and midnight black exhibit was all about a cool, gritty vibe with demos and expert conversations about specific tool applications. Outdoors, attendees could participate in drag racing, explore more products in a built-out trailer, and even get a tattoo. Throughout, the proprietary app served as their guide, unlocking tiers of merch as they answered questions with the app and posted about their experience on social media, deepening the engagement and building their connection with the brand.

Merch That Works

The rebrand yielded new opportunities for merch that young mechanics actually want. Cue the sabertooth tiger’s scratch—now a signature touch on hats and other items. Baseball hats are cool, but what’s even cooler is oversized baseball hats. Talk about an item that instantly makes it on socials. Toolbox magnets and stickers were also a hit, tapping into the love of personalization. But arguably the most coveted giveaways turned out to be mini-tools—miniature versions of real tools, custom made for this show program.

“In the automotive world, a 10-millimeter wrench is the most commonly lost tool,” one of the booth staffers explains. “These open to 12 millimeters. People put them on their keys.”

After SEMA, the experience will travel to NHRA Championship Drag Racing and other events and campuses, setting up the next generation of auto technicians with the right tools for their careers.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston