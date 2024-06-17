FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover counterfeit pop-ups, curly girl salons and mega-rich superfans.

THE REALREAL MAKES A STATEMENT ON FAKEFAKE LUXURY GOODS

New York City’s Canal Street has been a mecca for counterfeit designer handbags and other luxury goods for decades, but The RealReal, an online marketplace for authenticated luxury fashions, is giving swindlers a run for their money.

The brand on June 13 unveiled a pop-up installation at 301 Canal Street that, from afar, looks like The RealReal opened a new retail shop. Up close, consumers discover that it is, in fact, a fake store stocked entirely with non-shoppable luxury “dupes”—35 expertly forged handbags confiscated during the brand’s meticulous authentication process.

Open through September during New York’s busy tourist season, the installation is designed to start conversations and boost awareness of the fake luxury goods market (including how counterfeit items harm the environment and are often produced unethically). Throughout the pop-up’s run, the brand is slated to host activations that “honor what’s real,” like an opportunity for consumers to win an authentic secondhand bag from The RealReal. Sounds like a RealReal good strategy to us. (Agency: Mythology)

Photo credit: Olympia Shannon

HULU’S TRIBECA AFTERPARTY RESURRECTS ICONIC ’80s FILM SCENES

Gen Xers—this one’s for you. Hulu’s documentary, “BRATS,” which follows the reunion of the infamous “Brat Pack” from the 1980s, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7 with a screening event and ’80s-era afterparty that recreated scenes from some of the most iconic Brat Pack movies.

Hulu and ABC News transformed New York City’s Spring Studios into a nostalgic playground with design touches spanning retro art prints, LED accents, neon lights, floral installations and shaggy rugs. Even the food evoked the era, with classic bites served on ’80s-style school cafeteria trays.

During the event, the VIPs in attendance could personalize their outfits with patches that instantly stuck to clothing, visit a replica of St. Elmo’s Bar, check out a locker installation from “The Breakfast Club” and stop by Shermer High detention hall, which was complete with desks that were hand-carved with each character’s name.

Attendees could also dance the night away as DJ Michelle Pesce spun top ’80s jams, and hit up the “BRATS”-themed candy bar, located in a listening room that included vintage record players, albums and headphones, along with custom art inspired by the documentary. Cue: “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” (Agency: Mirrored Media)

CURLY-HAIRED GIRLIES GET THEIR OWN SALON POP-UP

Curly-haired consumers finally got a pop-up designed specifically for their textured hair type over the weekend at the appointment-only Shea Summer Salon within Toronto’s Stackt Market. From June 13-15, SheaMoisture invited consumers to sign up for a one-hour hair consultation that helped them find “the perfect regimen for your curls and coils.” Participants received a wash, dry and style from salon partner Jou Jou Hair Studio, in addition to exploring new and classic products from the brand, enjoying light bites and scoring SheaMoisture goodies. The salon will pop up once more this summer, from July 18-20.

ONLY THE WEALTHY CAN SAVE GOTHAM CITY

Batman superfans who have champagne taste and a beer wallet were out of luck when it came to the invite-only Wayne Enterprises Experience activated by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Hosted at a luxury townhouse in Manhattan earlier this month, the activation was inspired by fictional billionaire Bruce Wayne and his hometown of Gotham City, and guided by actors portraying Batman characters Alfred Pennyworth and Lucious Fox.

Those fortunate enough to secure a spot had the chance to tour seven themed stories filled with luxury retail items spanning personal mobility, fashion, tech and jewelry. And here’s the kicker: Every item was shoppable via QR code, from a $5.2 million sportscar to a $55,000 bottle of cognac. Along their journey, attendees additionally encountered classic franchise villains, like the Riddler and Catwoman, before ending the tour in the Bat Cave. Too rich for our blood. (Agency: Relevance)

Photo credit: David Christopher Lee

WHEN BOOK CLUBS AND FAST FOOD COLLIDE…

In an unlikely colliding of worlds, Taco Bell and actress Reese Witherspoon’s book club united at the Casita Hollywood over Memorial Day Weekend for an evening of author talks and quesadillas. The event served as a celebration of Reese’s Book Club’s 100th book selection, and an awareness boost for the fast food chain’s new Cantina menu.

Book lovers and Taco Bell fans of all stripes were treated to meet-and-greets with the writers behind some of their favorite books, discussions about the writing process delivered by some of Reese’s Book Club’s top-selling authors and an appearance by Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. Attendees could additionally engage in succulent plant-designing and check out book-themed vignettes, listen to a live dj, sip mocktails from Joan’s on Third and pose for a floral photo op. No word on whether the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme made an appearance. (Agencies: We Are Swell; Hello Sunshine)

More From The Brief: