As Trade Shows Embrace Influencers, Exhibitors are Leveling up Engagement

It wasn’t too long ago that social media influencers weren’t even considered media at trade shows and had a hard time getting press passes. Now its crucial to connect influencers and exhibitors, and the National Hardware Show, taking place March 18-19 in Las Vegas, is doing exactly that with its new NHS Influencer Summit.

Building on the show’s successful social media engagement program, the two-day event is designed to bridge the gap between traditional trade show marketing and the rapidly evolving world of influencer partnerships. Exhibitors get direct access to content creators to amplify their brand presence, while storytellers share fresh ideas to continue shaping the home improvement industry.

“Social media influencers and content creators are at the forefront of sharing the latest trends, tools, and innovations,” says Lauren Csire, NHS marketing director. “NHS is a playground where creators can fully immerse themselves in the coolest products, demo new innovations, and share behind-the-scenes footage with their audiences. It is a great opportunity for them to connect with brands, network with fellow creators, and inspire their communities with what’s next in the hardware and DIY space.”

The event includes private show floor tours, insider access to a NHS cook-off, a themed lunch and collaboration contest, and an invite to a VIP party at Allegiant Stadium, along with sessions and roundtables.

For dealers and retailers, this is an opportunity to see how influencers are driving consumer interest and engagement, says Csire. “Influencers’ content has a direct impact on consumer behavior, and their ability to highlight product benefits and trends offers invaluable insights into what’s resonating with the market. By tapping into influencer-driven content, retailers and dealers can better align their inventory with trending products, boost their marketing efforts, and engage customers in authentic ways.”

So what can exhibitors do to capture the attention of content creators on the show floor?

“The number one feature that attracts an influencer at a trade show is a great demo,” says Dan Maxey, editor at ToolsInAction.com. “A concise, impactful product demonstration, ideally under 60 seconds, is key to capturing attention and making a lasting impression. Remember that social media followers have short attention spans, so those first few seconds are crucial for engagement.”

Maxey notes that the most successful engagement opportunities are simple problem-solving demos. Getting your product to relate to a problem the average viewer faces can really go a long way.

Instant curb appeal and intriguing live demos are also key for Brent Gentling with BYO Tools. He says, “I’ve been in construction for 20 years and in that time I’ve seen my fair share of tools, materials, and equipment. If I can walk by a booth and say, ‘I’ve never seen that before,’ then that is always a good sign for the viral nature of social media.”