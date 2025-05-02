Science and beauty have always been at the foundation of Neutrogena’s brand, and at this year’s American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting (the world’s largest event of its kind), the brand blended that heritage with its most recent innovations in a science lab-themed environment. In partnership with AIRE Health, and as part of a broader sponsorship presence, Neutrogena hosted an event designed to bring its new “Beauty to a Science” messaging to life, and drive product recommendations and advocacy among the dermatology community. Enter: The Neutrogena Nostalgic Newsstand.

When dermatologists, media and creators first entered the activation earlier this spring, they encountered the mock newsstand and an adjoining ATM, which ultimately doubled as the doorway to Neutrogena’s “hidden” and hyper-curated event. Part science lab and part night market, the experience was designed to be as educational as it was experiential and engaging.

Attendees had plenty to explore, including an arcade with a mini bowling alley featuring branded bowling balls, “Aire” hockey, old-school arcade cabinets, and claw machines that dished out some of the brand’s best-selling products. There was also a lip-synch booth where participants could sing along to nostalgic hits and test Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Lip Oil, as well as several sleek photo moments.

A series of “concession stands” that served as sampling stations also took up a good chunk of real estate, and incorporated touchpoints like beaker installations and products displayed on lab trays. Staffers were dressed in custom Beauty to a Science lab coats.

“The goal of connectivity and driving brand advocacy and recommendations, ultimately, is a long game,” says Shanise Anderson, director-global equity and brand experience at Kenvue. “Recommendations from dermatologists don’t happen overnight, and this event will contribute to that. Over time, creating these connected moments, the stickiness with our brand, will lead to additional advocacy and recommendations. So we really tried to think about how we could educate on our products in unique and different ways.”

Beyond product experiences, attendees were treated to a night market offering cuisine from countries where Neutrogena is “globally relevant” (guests were later sent home with personal wood-fired pizzas in custom takeout boxes). Fare from Brazil, Canada, the U.S., India and Germany was served in test tubes, beakers and other scientific vessels. There was also “The Black Bar,” which featured specialty cocktails named after hero products, like Hydro Boost and Collagen Bank, as well as tracks spun by DJ Sahar Habibi, who performed before and after the main event. But the crowning jewel of the evening may have been a surprise performance by Snoop Dogg.

“Snoop Dogg really embodies the spirit of nostalgia, just like Neutrogena. He has been evolving over the years to drive relevancy, to stay connected to his audiences,” says Anderson. “Snoop hit the stage, and I think that nostalgia and that energy came to life, and that added that halo of the enduring, timeless appeal of our brand, and also him as a performer. So it altogether created this magic that led to such powerful results, qualitatively and quantitatively.”

In addition to paid campaign “dermfluencers” and “skinfluencers,” Neutrogena was surprised to find that 30 percent of content shared from the event was organic. The brand also owned share of voice during AAD weekend, clocking in at No. 1 in social video views versus its competitors.

Says Anderson: “All in all, it really underscored our ability to drive relevance, to drive resonance and then also create this organic advocacy that money really cannot buy.” Agencies: Colina Group, experiential; Alison Brod Marketing and Communications, p.r.; Pinpoint, fabrication.

More Scenes from the Event:

Photos: Courtesy of Neutrogena

Related: