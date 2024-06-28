Female engineer standing near chalkboard explaining project. Draft, building, worker flat vector illustration. Construction and architecture concept for banner, website design or landing web page fab 50 2024

2024 Fab 50: Inside Trinity Displays

Posted on June 28, 2024 by Event Marketer

FLIPPING IDEAS INTO REALITY

Eggo house of pancakes 2024_ExteriorOur Trinity team is a collaborative force of creative thinkers, project managers, friendly account representatives, and skilled craftspeople. We proudly offer a diverse range of solutions, from readily available portable displays to custom fabrication and large-format printing, ensuring we can meet your unique needs.

“The Trinity team handled the Eggo House with grace every step of the way and delivered a beautiful experience.”
-Momentum Worldwide

To transform the Eggo House of Pancakes, we provided a complete package of services. We custom fabricated and decorated the interior and exterior, including printed wallpaper, vinyl decals, countertops, and painted finishes. We also handled the installation of elements and staged the space to create a cohesive experience. The team ensured all the materials were delivered, stored, and transported efficiently.

Learn more: Eggo House of Pancakes Case Study

Our goal is to be your trusted partner, exceeding expectations and delivering solutions that bring your vision to life. #thetrinityway

 

10×10 EVENT PERGOLA – RENT OR BUY

Planning your next event? Go ahead, check all the boxes.

  • Endless Customization
  • Cost-Effective Solution
  • High Quality
  • Easy Set Up & Dismantling

Start building your custom rental starting at $9,998 here -> Trinity Event Pergola

CONTACT INFO:

MARTY MCGINNIS
[email protected]
708.670.5579
TRINITYDISPLAYS.COM

