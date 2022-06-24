The 2022 Virtual Platforms Index: A Guide to the Industry’s Top Providers

EM’s Annual Guide to the Best Virtual Products and Platforms

Virtual events and experiences aren’t just contingency plans for derailed in-person activations; they’re critical resources and strategic avenues for delivering ongoing audience engagement and expanding reach. And experts say they’ll be part of event marketing tactics for years to come.

To help you narrow down the search for the right virtual products and services, we developed a comprehensive guide to the agencies and platform partners who are offering best-in-class experiences for today’s attendees. Each profile offers information on core capabilities, engagement tools, analytics strategies, pricing and other essential details designed to direct you to precisely the right providers for your organization. Happy hunting.

CASE STUDIES OF EXCELLENCE: