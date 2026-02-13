“The future is not just what gets imagined. It is what can be built, powered, and scaled,” was the message of Emotiv Mobility, a logistics and manufacturing services provider specializing in sustainable transportation and supply chain integration, at CES 2026. The brand made its official debut at the global event with a 4,000-square-foot exhibit—its first trade show booth ever—showcasing its key products in thoughtful vignettes and featuring fireside conversations with industry leaders (Build: Pinnacle).

How did the brand stand out on the uber-crowded show floor, and how will it adjust its presence moving forward? EM sat down with Todd Fairbairn, head of marketing and brand, to learn more.

Event Marketer: What decisions performed well for your exhibit at CES 2026?

Todd Fairbairn: When you’re at CES, you see AI, robots, all sorts of technology, but people don’t think about the infrastructure needed to support it. So early in our exhibit design phase, we knew we wanted to highlight our innovation, for example, around pad- and pole-mounted transformers. People don’t know what these things look like. They also don’t think about the fact that the average one is 34 years old, and it powers 12 houses when it should power four. Also, the AIR electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle has been fantastic. It’s orange, it’s sexy, and it just commands attention.

Creating a welcoming space to host fireside conversations here was also critical. The action on stage invited people to stop by and take a listen, and also allowed us to create various types of content.

How did you leverage that content?

We brought our own production crew, and one thing we noticed was that people on tour and attendees in the aisle would stop and take a listen when they saw a camera and a boom mic. Our conversations featured industry experts and partners, so that content became the foundation of thought leadership pieces for our library. Also, TikTok is where a lot of conversation is at CES, so our social media team went right to work and pushed content multiple times a day.

Let’s talk about your measurement strategy.

Beyond badge scanning, social media engagement, and the amount of coffee consumed, we took note of how interested attendees were in the topics of our discussions. Also, a key indicator was the questions and conversations we were getting afterwards about potential partnerships. We went in as a brand that no one knew. Our goal was to get people to stop and ask, and everything throughout the week indicated that we checked that box.

Did any exhibit design ideas on the show floor catch your eye?

Hyundai created a booth with very few access points, with everything hidden, which piques interest and creates a fear of missing out. Oshkosh’s stage setup and Donut’s product presentation were intriguing. Maybe we’ll find a way to incorporate some of these concepts next year.

Speaking of next year, how do you think your exhibit will evolve?

For 2027, look for us to be in a larger exhibit with a lot more interactive features to show how our hardware and technologies impact everyday life. We don’t want to just illustrate the product. We want to turn these energy-related concepts into something physical that people can see and touch.

Nobody is going to stop pushing and innovating to grab attention. My hope for next year is that when I’m standing in front of the entrance at 9:59 a.m., the one person who sprinted by me is running to our booth.

SCENES FROM EMOTIV MOBILITY AT CES 2026

*This interview was edited and condensed

Photo credits: Emotiv Mobility; Anna Huddleston

