10 Minutes With… Jasmin Ozeri, Head of Strategic Events, Wiz

As head of strategic events at Wiz, Jasmin Ozeri leads the company’s innovative approach to trade shows and experiential marketing. With previous event manager roles at Microsoft and AppsFlyer, she specializes in designing interactive, themed experiences that captivate audiences and drive meaningful engagement.

Since joining Wiz, Ozeri has transformed the company’s trade show presence, turning traditional trade show booths into immersive, playful experiences that combine creativity, interactivity, and bold storytelling to showcase Wiz’s magic. Here, we chat with Ozeri about themes, play and testing.

How does your background in marketing inform your approach to trade show strategy for Wiz?

When I first joined Wiz, we were a new player in the cybersecurity industry. Our booth looked like many others: corporate, logo-driven, and lacking interactivity. In massive expo halls with hundreds of booths, I knew we had to do more than just show up if we wanted people to stop, listen and engage.

My background has always been shaped by creative marketing cultures that encouraged experimentation. At Microsoft, I helped build BlueHat IL into a playful and engaging experience with workshops and interactive elements. At AppsFlyer, I learned how marketing to marketers demands a mix of creativity, content and experience, and how themed activations can truly capture attention.

Bringing that experience to Wiz, I proposed a bold new vision. Instead of another corporate booth, we transformed our presence into a themed, interactive experience that would stand out in the cybersecurity space. Our first theme, “Level Up Your Cloud Security,” brought Pac-Man to life with neon lights, arcade games, and prizes. It worked spectacularly. The booth was packed, demos were standing-room only, and we tripled our leads. For me, trade shows are about making human connections, and when people enjoy the experience, they are far more open to engaging with the product.

What do you think is the biggest challenge in trade shows right now?

One of the biggest challenges is adjusting to the way people consume content today. Attention spans are short, and with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn shaping expectations, you only have seconds to spark curiosity.

The trade show industry has decades of tradition, and many booths still rely on the same approach with a hanging sign, a logo, and a few generic taglines. That formula no longer works.

To stand out, you need to tailor your approach to each audience, reinvent yourself from show to show, and take bold risks. Most companies stick to safe, old-fashioned marketing, but the brands that succeed are those willing to surprise their audience and create authentic, unforgettable experiences.

Related:

What trade show industry trend has your attention?

I am fascinated by the trend of using games and interactive experiences to engage attendees. When companies design activities that give a playful hint of what they do, it sparks curiosity and encourages people to visit the booth. Some even start the experience on LinkedIn or other social channels, making the booth visit feel like part of a larger story. As a marketing manager, I love observing what other companies are doing, and I am excited to see this wave of bold, creative experiences taking hold.

At Wiz, we’ve brought this approach to life in each of our themed booths. For example, our CISOtopia booth was transformed into an amazing toy store, where we recreated iconic toys and reimagined them with messaging that reflected our work in cybersecurity. The idea originally started as an April Fools social campaign, and the response was so enthusiastic that we decided to bring it to life at the booth, creating a playful and memorable experience.

How do you think AI will influence trade shows over the next year?

AI is set to transform both the creative and operational sides of trade shows. It can help generate fresh ideas, craft more compelling messaging, and even test concepts before they are built. In the near future, I believe we will be able to design entire booth structures in AI and collaborate with builders to bring them to life, which has been much harder until now. AI has the potential to make trade shows more innovative, efficient, and tailored to the audience than ever before.

How is your trade show strategy evolving for 2026?

For 2026, I am thrilled to take our trade show strategy to the next level and showcase the Wiz magic. We are already kicking off our new themed booth at RSAC, bringing exciting experiences not just to the booth, but also to meeting spaces, social channels and outreach efforts. The goal is to continue surprising our audience, sparking curiosity and creating memorable experiences that extend beyond the show floor.

Have a story idea? Want us to cover your booth? Reach out to EM’s editor-at-large Anna Huddleston.