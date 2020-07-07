Seven Mobile Tour Ideas to Consider in the Age of Social Distancing

In the age of social distancing, engaging consumers from the safety of a vehicle, in one form or another, is one of the ways event marketers are getting experiential programming back on track. While some have relied on drive-in experiences that keep attendees inside their own cars, others have turned to nimble mobile tour vehicles that can house shoppable merchandise, sampling experiences or light activities for small groups of people. With more brands hitting the road these days, we dug into the archives to round up seven experiences that centered on unique builds to inspire your next mobile tour strategy.

