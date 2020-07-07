Seven Mobile Tour Ideas to Consider in the Age of Social Distancing
In the age of social distancing, engaging consumers from the safety of a vehicle, in one form or another, is one of the ways event marketers are getting experiential programming back on track. While some have relied on drive-in experiences that keep attendees inside their own cars, others have turned to nimble mobile tour vehicles that can house shoppable merchandise, sampling experiences or light activities for small groups of people. With more brands hitting the road these days, we dug into the archives to round up seven experiences that centered on unique builds to inspire your next mobile tour strategy.
How High West Whiskey Honored Utah Rail History with a Portable SaloonHigh West whiskey kicked off its first-ever multi-city mobile tour, the High West Whiskey Run, on Feb. 6 at the base of Park City Mountain Resort in Utah during the 2019 FIS World Championships snowboarding and ski event. The tour’s centerpiece: a caboose train car that converts into a bar and bears an aesthetic modeled...
Adult Swim’s Rickmobile is a Traveling Pop-Up ShopGiving patient “Rick and Morty” fans a dose of their favorite series ahead of its long-awaited season three premiere later this summer, Adult Swim has launched an eye-catching mobile tour that functions as a traveling retail pop-up shop.
Thomas’ Butters Up Consumers With a Rolling Toaster TourThomas’ Breakfast Like No Other tour made a toast to the most important meal of the day with an 18-city tour aimed at driving trial and awareness of the bread brand’s array of bagels and English muffins.
How Chaco Footwear Gave its Canceled Experiential Programs New LifeThe first quarter of the year was going to be a major kicking-off period for Chaco’s 2020 experiential programs. The Michigan-based outdoor lifestyle footwear brand was gearing up to launch two tours—one from SXSW, and one from Portland—when event cancellations and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic came down in domino effect. The easy...
Plated Tour Helps Consumers Cook More, Live BetterUpscale dinner delivery service Plated recently put its meals on wheels for a nine-city mobile tour that brought its pre-portioned seasonal ingredients and original recipes to consumers across the country on a retrofitted 1970s-era Airstream trailer. The goal: to bring the brand’s mission of helping consumers cook more and live better to life with a...
Khaki-Clad Bus Drives FOX Sports 1 Football TourFOX Sports 1 on Aug. 22 kicked off the college football season with a nine-city tour that celebrates first-year Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh —and his signature sweatshirt and khaki pants—with a mobile vehicle wrapped entirely in khaki fabric. The Opening Drive tour promoted the channel’s first broadcast of the football season on Sept. 3,...
Casper Dreams up a Mobile Nap TourWe all know how it feels to hit the mid-afternoon slump—that moment you’d practically give up a limb to get just a few minutes of shut-eye to help you power through the rest of your day. With that in mind, mattress startup Casper is making dreams come true with its 15-city mobile Nap Tour. Armed...