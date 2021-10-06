Winners Announced: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs

The editors of Event Marketer magazine have announced the winners of the supersized 2021 Ex Awards and ETDAs, the world’s largest and premiere recognition program for experiential marketing. The winners were announced live and in-person on Oct. 6 during a gala luncheon at the Experiential Marketing Summit in Chicago.
Known for 19 years as the event industry’s “Golden Globes,” the program this year was transformed into a midday, touchless celebration with a live dj, table drops, cheer sections and, of course, inspiring case studies. Check out the lists of winners here, and look out for full coverage coming soon.
2021 EX AWARDS
Best B-to-B Conference or Event
EX WINNER
Client: Loblaw
Campaign: Loblaw National Kickoff 2020
Agencies: Mosaic, Taylor Group, Plutino Group, FMAV
GOLD WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events
SILVER WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: SAMCOM
Agency: Switch
Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program
EX WINNER
Client: Nike
Campaign: Nike Air Max Month
Agencies: Drury Design, Champs Sports
GOLD WINNER
Client: FX
Campaign: Fargo Flavors
Agency: BMF
SILVER WINNER
Client: Hollister
Campaign: The Feel Lab
Agency: Engage & Resonate
Best Cause/Community Program
EX WINNER
Client: Stand Together
Campaign: Common Ground
Agency: Factory 360
GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Dining Together Apart
Agency: Mosaic
SILVER WINNER
Client: ATCO
Campaign: A Very Merry Veterans Thank You
Agency: Studio M
Best COVID-era Campaign
EX WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
GOLD WINNER
Client: Visible
Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused
Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign
SILVER WINNER
Clients: Chase, Southwest Airlines
Campaign: Honeymoon for Heroes
Agency: MAS
Best Entertainment Activation
EX WINNER
Client: HBO Max
Campaign: The Flight Attendant
Agency: Tool of NA
GOLD WINNER
Client: TNT
Campaign: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Agency: Mirrored Media
SILVER WINNER
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Huluween
Agency: AGENC
Best Esports Activation
EX WINNER
Client: HP, Inc.
Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
GOLD WINNER
Client: Riot Games
Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore
SILVER WINNER
Client: 2K
Campaign: 2KFEST
Agency: NVE Experience Agency
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)
EX WINNER
Client: Petmate
Campaign: National Fetch Day
Agency: X-FCTR
GOLD WINNER
Client: Weber
Campaign: Summer SmokeFire Tour
Agency: Next Marketing
SILVER WINNER
Client: ATCO
Campaign: Spruce Meadows Mobile Experience
Agency: Park Digital
Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 to $1 Million)
EX WINNER
Client: Mondelēz International
Campaign: Trident Chew Through
Agency: HMT Associates
GOLD WINNER
Client: General Tire
Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour
Agency: Next Marketing
SILVER WINNER
Client: Atlassian
Campaign: Remote Summit
Agency: Impact Point Group
Best Millennial or Gen Z Campaign
EX WINNER
Client: Chase
Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk
Agency: On Board Experiential
GOLD WINNER
Client: Amazon Prime
Campaign: Student Advocate Program
Agency: Riddle & Bloom
SILVER WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
Best Mobile Marketing Tour
EX WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America
GOLD WINNER
Clients: Walmart, Clorox, Kimberly Clark, GlaxoSmithKline
Campaign: Walmart Mobile Wellness
Agency: JetFuel Studio
SILVER WINNER
Client: Hussmann
Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.
Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle
EX WINNER
Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies
Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience
Agency: ASTOUND Group
GOLD WINNER
Client: VUSE and VELO
Campaign: McLaren INDYCAR and F1 Mobile
Agency: Reynolds American Inc.
SILVER WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America
Best Multi-Market Event (Consumer)
EX WINNER
Client: Audi of America
Campaign: Audi Charging Forward
Agency: 160over90
GOLD WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA
SILVER WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify
Best Multicultural Event Campaign
EX WINNER
Clients: adidas, Mexican Football Federation
Campaign: Solo Jamas
Agencies: Moment Creative, Sportivo PR
GOLD WINNER
Clients: IMDb, American Black Film Festival
Campaign: Best of the American Black Film Festival Awards 2020
Agency: In-house
SILVER WINNER
Client: NAACP
Campaign: 111th NAACP National Convention Virtual
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Best Outdoor Activation
EX WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Dining Together Apart
Agency: Mosaic
GOLD WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond
Agency: Trademark
SILVER WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
Best P.R. Stunt
EX WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
GOLD WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.
SILVER WINNER
Client: Hershey’s Canada
Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard
Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy
Best Pandemic-era Pivot
EX WINNER
Client: Facebook
Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X
GOLD WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA
SILVER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra
Agencies: Mosaic, Telescope
Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (B-to-B)
EX WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco Live
Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus
GOLD WINNER
Client: Facebook
Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X
SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies World
Agency: InVision Communications
Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (Consumer)
EX WINNER
Client: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special
Agency: Imagination
GOLD WINNER
Client: Adult Swim
Campaign: Adult Swim Festival
Agencies: In-house, Fairground Experiential, IHEARTCOMIX, Rare Peeps
SILVER WINNER
Client: HP, Inc.
Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Best Pop-up Activation
EX WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
GOLD WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions
SILVER WINNER
Clients: Resy, American Express
Campaign: The Resy Drive-Thru
Agency: Shiraz Creative
Best Press Event
EX WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies Experience
Agencies: 3D Exhibits, AxiCom, Landor & Fitch
GOLD WINNER
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Exhibit Zero
Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft
SILVER WINNER
Client: FX
Campaign: Fargo Flavors
Agency: BMF
Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)
EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce to You
Agencies: George P. Johnson, Nomobo
GOLD WINNER
Client: Qualcomm Snapdragon
Campaign: Tech Summit Digital 2020
Agency: Proscenium
SILVER WINNER
Client: AutoZone
Campaign: 2020 National Sales Meeting
Agency: LEO Events
Best Production of an Event (Consumer)
EX WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify
GOLD WINNER
Client: Audi of America
Campaign: Audi Charging Forward
Agency: 160over90
SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.
Best Sampling Campaign
EX WINNER
Client: Hershey’s Canada
Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard
Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy
GOLD WINNER
Client: Unilever
Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore
SILVER WINNER
Client: Nestlé USA
Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen
Agency: Mosaic
Best Single-Market Event (Consumer)
EX WINNER
Client: MegaMex Foods
Campaign: Herdez Salsa Boston Sampling
Agency: Havas Street
GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Port De Stella
Agency: Mosaic
SILVER WINNER
Client: Mondelēz International
Campaign: Trident Chew Through
Agency: HMT Associates
Best Sports Activation
EX WINNER
Client: The Home Depot
Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day
Agency: Octagon
GOLD WINNER
Client: NBC Sports
Campaign: The Chip Truck
Agency: CLAMOR
SILVER WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA
Best Stage Design
EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce XR Stage
Agency: Sparks
GOLD WINNER
Client: AT&T
Campaign: AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!
Agency: Wasserman
SILVER WINNER
Client: WWE
Campaign: WWE Thunderdome
Agency: The Famous Group
Best Trade Show Activation
EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020
Agency: Sparks
GOLD WINNER
Client: FCA
Campaign: The Fiat Chrysler CES Experience: Vegas To Virtual
Agencies: Stellantis, George P. Johnson, Spinifex Group
SILVER WINNER
Client: HERE Technologies
Campaign: HERE at CES 2020
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Best Use of Events for Content
EX WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: McLaren Substitute Teacher
Agencies: Dreamshock, McLaren Racing
GOLD WINNER
Client: NBC Sports
Campaign: NBC’s Drop The Puck
Agency: CLAMOR
SILVER WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA
Best Use of Technology or Social Media
EX WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam
Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG
GOLD WINNER
Client: Nestlé USA
Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen
Agency: Mosaic
SILVER WINNER
Client: Constellation Brands
Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”
Agency: Groove Jones
2021 EXPERIENCE DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY AWARDS
Best Combination of Event Technologies
GOLD WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: The NFL Big Hits: Gasparilla Light Show
Agency: bluemedia
SILVER WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco IMPACT
Agency: George P. Johnson
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Atlassian
Campaign: Atlassian Remote Summit 2020
Agency: Impact Point Group
Best High-Tech Audience Interaction
GOLD WINNER
Client: Visible
Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused
Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign
SILVER WINNER
Client: IBM
Campaign: Watson: The Harmonic State
Agencies: George P. Johnson, Active Theory, Plan8
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Acura
Campaign: Acura Digital Experience
Agencies: Globacore Interactive, Taylor
Best Integrated Digital + Live Campaign
GOLD WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.
SILVER WINNER
Client: Unilever
Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon 5G Wild Rift Invitational
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA
Best Live Streamed Event
GOLD WINNER
Client: SAP
Campaign: SAP TechEd
Agency: Opus Agency
SILVER WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Greater London Authority
Campaign: London 2021 New Year’s Eve
Agencies: BBC, Jack Morton Worldwide
Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle
GOLD WINNER
Client: Hussmann
Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.
SILVER WINNER
Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies
Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience
Agency: ASTOUND Group
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Hemp Black
Campaign: Hemp Black Hurd Tour
Agency: Timeless Travel Trailers
Best Outdoor Environment
GOLD WINNER
Client: Riot Games
Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Visa
Campaign: Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView
Agency: BMF
SILVER WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events
Best Overall B-to-B Environment
GOLD WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events
SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft
Campaign: Executive Briefing Center
Agency: Green Room, Inc.
BRONZE WINNER
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Exhibit Zero
Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft
Best Overall Consumer Environment
GOLD WINNER
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Huluween
Agency: AGENC
SILVER WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Gibson
Campaign: Gibson Garage
Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology
Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (B-to-B)
GOLD WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco Live
Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus
SILVER WINNER
Client: CrowdStrike
Campaign: CrowdStrike Fal.Con
Agency: George P. Johnson
BRONZE WINNER
Client: YouTube
Campaign: Brandcast Delivered
Agency: MAS
Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (Consumer)
GOLD WINNER
Client: The Home Depot
Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day
Agency: Octagon
SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival 2021
Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra
Agency: Mosaic
Best Pandemic-era Tour
GOLD WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Walmart Drive-in
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, Golin, Haworth, Advantage Solutions
SILVER WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America
BRONZE WINNER
Client: General Tire
Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour
Agency: Next Marketing
Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (B-to-B)
GOLD WINNER
Client: Herbalife Nutrition
Campaign: Team Leadership Events
Agency: FG|PG
SILVER WINNER
Client: TikTok
Campaign: #ForYou Summit in the #ForYouniverse
Agency: MC2
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Amazon Advertising
Campaign: Amazon NewFronts: reach reimagined
Agency: Freeman
Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (Consumer)
GOLD WINNER
Client: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special
Agency: Imagination
SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival
Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Wipro (Appirio)
Campaign: Helix 2021
Agencies: Pulse Studio LLC, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events
Best Permanent or Pop-up Retail Experience
GOLD WINNER
Client: Gibson
Campaign: Gibson Garage
Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology
SILVER WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Centennial
Campaign: A Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa
Agency: Agency808
Best Trade Show Exhibit
GOLD WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020
Agency: Sparks
SILVER WINNER
Client: Panasonic
Campaign: Panasonic @ CES 2021
Agencies: Velocity XD, Mode Studios, Manning Consulting
BRONZE WINNER
Client: HERE Technologies
Campaign: HERE at CES 2020
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Best Use of a Single Technology
GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Stella Stadium Bites
Agency: Mosaic
SILVER WINNER
Clients: L’Oréal, Valentino
Campaign: Voce Viva by Valentino
Agency: The Experiential Group
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond
Agency: Trademark
Best Use of A/V
GOLD WINNER
Client: Advanced Micro Devices
Campaign: AMD: Where the Future Starts
Agency: Freeman
SILVER WINNER
Client: WWE
Campaign: WWE Thunderdome
Agency: The Famous Group
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify
Best Use of Pandemic-Era Event Technology
GOLD WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe Field Trip 2020
Agencies: Cogs & Marvel
SILVER WINNER
Client: SAP
Campaign: SAP TechEd
Agency: Opus Agency
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA
Best Use of Social Media
GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Stella Sessions@Home
Agency: Mosaic
SILVER WINNER
Client: Chase
Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk
Agency: On Board Experiential
BRONZE WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam
Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG
Best Use of Touch- or Gesture-based Interactives
GOLD WINNER
Client: Stand Together
Campaign: Common Ground
Agency: Factory 360
SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft
Campaign: Executive Briefing Center
Agency: Green Room, Inc.
BRONZE WINNER
Client: Herbalife Nutrition
Campaign: Team Leadership Events
Agency: FG|PG
Best Use of Virtual or Augmented Reality
GOLD WINNER
Client: Gigamon
Campaign: Gigamon Sales Kick-off 2021
Agencies: Bellwether Corporation, Ross Video
SILVER WINNER
Client: Constellation Brands
Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”
Agency: Groove Jones
BRONZE WINNER
Client: South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Campaign: Table Rock Mountain VR Experience
Agency: 9Rooftops