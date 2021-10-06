Winners Announced: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs

The editors of Event Marketer magazine have announced the winners of the supersized 2021 Ex Awards and ETDAs, the world’s largest and premiere recognition program for experiential marketing. The winners were announced live and in-person on Oct. 6 during a gala luncheon at the Experiential Marketing Summit in Chicago.

Known for 19 years as the event industry’s “Golden Globes,” the program this year was transformed into a midday, touchless celebration with a live dj, table drops, cheer sections and, of course, inspiring case studies. Check out the lists of winners here, and look out for full coverage coming soon.

2021 EX AWARDS

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

EX WINNER

Client: Loblaw

Campaign: Loblaw National Kickoff 2020

Agencies: Mosaic, Taylor Group, Plutino Group, FMAV

GOLD WINNER

Client: Hilton

Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference

Agency: LEO Events

SILVER WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Campaign: SAMCOM

Agency: Switch

Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program

EX WINNER

Client: Nike

Campaign: Nike Air Max Month

Agencies: Drury Design, Champs Sports

GOLD WINNER

Client: FX

Campaign: Fargo Flavors

Agency: BMF

SILVER WINNER

Client: Hollister

Campaign: The Feel Lab

Agency: Engage & Resonate

Best Cause/Community Program

EX WINNER

Client: Stand Together

Campaign: Common Ground

Agency: Factory 360

GOLD WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Dining Together Apart

Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER

Client: ATCO

Campaign: A Very Merry Veterans Thank You

Agency: Studio M

Best COVID-era Campaign

EX WINNER

Client: OnePlus

Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores

Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER

Client: Visible

Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused

Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign

SILVER WINNER

Clients: Chase, Southwest Airlines

Campaign: Honeymoon for Heroes

Agency: MAS

Best Entertainment Activation

EX WINNER

Client: HBO Max

Campaign: The Flight Attendant

Agency: Tool of NA

GOLD WINNER

Client: TNT

Campaign: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Agency: Mirrored Media

SILVER WINNER

Client: Hulu

Campaign: Huluween

Agency: AGENC

Best Esports Activation

EX WINNER

Client: HP, Inc.

Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show

Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

GOLD WINNER

Client: Riot Games

Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore

SILVER WINNER

Client: 2K

Campaign: 2KFEST

Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)

EX WINNER

Client: Petmate

Campaign: National Fetch Day

Agency: X-FCTR

GOLD WINNER

Client: Weber

Campaign: Summer SmokeFire Tour

Agency: Next Marketing

SILVER WINNER

Client: ATCO

Campaign: Spruce Meadows Mobile Experience

Agency: Park Digital

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 to $1 Million)

EX WINNER

Client: Mondelēz International

Campaign: Trident Chew Through

Agency: HMT Associates

GOLD WINNER

Client: General Tire

Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour

Agency: Next Marketing

SILVER WINNER

Client: Atlassian

Campaign: Remote Summit

Agency: Impact Point Group

Best Millennial or Gen Z Campaign

EX WINNER

Client: Chase

Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk

Agency: On Board Experiential

GOLD WINNER

Client: Amazon Prime

Campaign: Student Advocate Program

Agency: Riddle & Bloom

SILVER WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt

Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

EX WINNER

Client: Samsung

Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour

Agency: Cheil North America

GOLD WINNER

Clients: Walmart, Clorox, Kimberly Clark, GlaxoSmithKline

Campaign: Walmart Mobile Wellness

Agency: JetFuel Studio

SILVER WINNER

Client: Hussmann

Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow

Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

EX WINNER

Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies

Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience

Agency: ASTOUND Group

GOLD WINNER

Client: VUSE and VELO

Campaign: McLaren INDYCAR and F1 Mobile

Agency: Reynolds American Inc.

SILVER WINNER

Client: Samsung

Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour

Agency: Cheil North America

Best Multi-Market Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER

Client: Audi of America

Campaign: Audi Charging Forward

Agency: 160over90

GOLD WINNER

Client: Walmart

Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show

Agency: Deutsch LA

SILVER WINNER

Client: Sony PlayStation

Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch

Agency: Amplify

Best Multicultural Event Campaign

EX WINNER

Clients: adidas, Mexican Football Federation

Campaign: Solo Jamas

Agencies: Moment Creative, Sportivo PR

GOLD WINNER

Clients: IMDb, American Black Film Festival

Campaign: Best of the American Black Film Festival Awards 2020

Agency: In-house

SILVER WINNER

Client: NAACP

Campaign: 111th NAACP National Convention Virtual

Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Best Outdoor Activation

EX WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Dining Together Apart

Agency: Mosaic

GOLD WINNER

Client: Adobe

Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond

Agency: Trademark

SILVER WINNER

Client: OnePlus

Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores

Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Best P.R. Stunt

EX WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt

Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER

Client: Microsoft Xbox

Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch

Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

SILVER WINNER

Client: Hershey’s Canada

Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard

Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy

Best Pandemic-era Pivot

EX WINNER

Client: Facebook

Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X

GOLD WINNER

Client: Verizon

Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium

Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

SILVER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra

Agencies: Mosaic, Telescope

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (B-to-B)

EX WINNER

Client: Cisco

Campaign: Cisco Live

Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus

GOLD WINNER

Client: Facebook

Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X

SILVER WINNER

Client: Dell Technologies

Campaign: Dell Technologies World

Agency: InVision Communications

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER

Client: Ford Motor Company

Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special

Agency: Imagination

GOLD WINNER

Client: Adult Swim

Campaign: Adult Swim Festival

Agencies: In-house, Fairground Experiential, IHEARTCOMIX, Rare Peeps

SILVER WINNER

Client: HP, Inc.

Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show

Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Best Pop-up Activation

EX WINNER

Client: OnePlus

Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores

Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER

Client: King’s Hawaiian

Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow

Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

SILVER WINNER

Clients: Resy, American Express

Campaign: The Resy Drive-Thru

Agency: Shiraz Creative

Best Press Event

EX WINNER

Client: Dell Technologies

Campaign: Dell Technologies Experience

Agencies: 3D Exhibits, AxiCom, Landor & Fitch

GOLD WINNER

Client: General Motors

Campaign: Exhibit Zero

Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft

SILVER WINNER

Client: FX

Campaign: Fargo Flavors

Agency: BMF

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)

EX WINNER

Client: Salesforce

Campaign: Dreamforce to You

Agencies: George P. Johnson, Nomobo

GOLD WINNER

Client: Qualcomm Snapdragon

Campaign: Tech Summit Digital 2020

Agency: Proscenium

SILVER WINNER

Client: AutoZone

Campaign: 2020 National Sales Meeting

Agency: LEO Events

Best Production of an Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER

Client: Sony PlayStation

Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch

Agency: Amplify

GOLD WINNER

Client: Audi of America

Campaign: Audi Charging Forward

Agency: 160over90

SILVER WINNER

Client: Microsoft Xbox

Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch

Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

Best Sampling Campaign

EX WINNER

Client: Hershey’s Canada

Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard

Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy

GOLD WINNER

Client: Unilever

Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore

SILVER WINNER

Client: Nestlé USA

Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen

Agency: Mosaic

Best Single-Market Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER

Client: MegaMex Foods

Campaign: Herdez Salsa Boston Sampling

Agency: Havas Street

GOLD WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Port De Stella

Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER

Client: Mondelēz International

Campaign: Trident Chew Through

Agency: HMT Associates

Best Sports Activation

EX WINNER

Client: The Home Depot

Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day

Agency: Octagon

GOLD WINNER

Client: NBC Sports

Campaign: The Chip Truck

Agency: CLAMOR

SILVER WINNER

Client: Verizon

Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium

Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Stage Design

EX WINNER

Client: Salesforce

Campaign: Salesforce XR Stage

Agency: Sparks

GOLD WINNER

Client: AT&T

Campaign: AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

Agency: Wasserman

SILVER WINNER

Client: WWE

Campaign: WWE Thunderdome

Agency: The Famous Group

Best Trade Show Activation

EX WINNER

Client: Salesforce

Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020

Agency: Sparks

GOLD WINNER

Client: FCA

Campaign: The Fiat Chrysler CES Experience: Vegas To Virtual

Agencies: Stellantis, George P. Johnson, Spinifex Group

SILVER WINNER

Client: HERE Technologies

Campaign: HERE at CES 2020

Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Use of Events for Content

EX WINNER

Client: Dell Technologies

Campaign: McLaren Substitute Teacher

Agencies: Dreamshock, McLaren Racing

GOLD WINNER

Client: NBC Sports

Campaign: NBC’s Drop The Puck

Agency: CLAMOR

SILVER WINNER

Client: Walmart

Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show

Agency: Deutsch LA

Best Use of Technology or Social Media

EX WINNER

Client: National Football League

Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam

Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG

GOLD WINNER

Client: Nestlé USA

Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen

Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER

Client: Constellation Brands

Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”

Agency: Groove Jones

2021 EXPERIENCE DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

Best Combination of Event Technologies

GOLD WINNER

Client: National Football League

Campaign: The NFL Big Hits: Gasparilla Light Show

Agency: bluemedia

SILVER WINNER

Client: Cisco

Campaign: Cisco IMPACT

Agency: George P. Johnson

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Atlassian

Campaign: Atlassian Remote Summit 2020

Agency: Impact Point Group

Best High-Tech Audience Interaction

GOLD WINNER

Client: Visible

Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused

Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign

SILVER WINNER

Client: IBM

Campaign: Watson: The Harmonic State

Agencies: George P. Johnson, Active Theory, Plan8

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Acura

Campaign: Acura Digital Experience

Agencies: Globacore Interactive, Taylor

Best Integrated Digital + Live Campaign

GOLD WINNER

Client: Microsoft Xbox

Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch

Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

SILVER WINNER

Client: Unilever

Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Verizon

Campaign: Verizon 5G Wild Rift Invitational

Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Live Streamed Event

GOLD WINNER

Client: SAP

Campaign: SAP TechEd

Agency: Opus Agency

SILVER WINNER

Client: Walmart

Campaign: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show

Agency: Deutsch LA

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Greater London Authority

Campaign: London 2021 New Year’s Eve

Agencies: BBC, Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

GOLD WINNER

Client: Hussmann

Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow

Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.

SILVER WINNER

Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies

Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience

Agency: ASTOUND Group

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Hemp Black

Campaign: Hemp Black Hurd Tour

Agency: Timeless Travel Trailers

Best Outdoor Environment

GOLD WINNER

Client: Riot Games

Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit

Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Visa

Campaign: Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView

Agency: BMF

SILVER WINNER

Client: Hilton

Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference

Agency: LEO Events

Best Overall B-to-B Environment

GOLD WINNER

Client: Hilton

Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference

Agency: LEO Events

SILVER WINNER

Client: Microsoft

Campaign: Executive Briefing Center

Agency: Green Room, Inc.

BRONZE WINNER

Client: General Motors

Campaign: Exhibit Zero

Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft

Best Overall Consumer Environment

GOLD WINNER

Client: Hulu

Campaign: Huluween

Agency: AGENC

SILVER WINNER

Client: King’s Hawaiian

Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow

Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Gibson

Campaign: Gibson Garage

Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (B-to-B)

GOLD WINNER

Client: Cisco

Campaign: Cisco Live

Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus

SILVER WINNER

Client: CrowdStrike

Campaign: CrowdStrike Fal.Con

Agency: George P. Johnson

BRONZE WINNER

Client: YouTube

Campaign: Brandcast Delivered

Agency: MAS

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (Consumer)

GOLD WINNER

Client: The Home Depot

Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day

Agency: Octagon

SILVER WINNER

Client: Dell Technologies

Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival 2021

Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra

Agency: Mosaic

Best Pandemic-era Tour

GOLD WINNER

Client: Walmart

Campaign: Walmart Drive-in

Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, Golin, Haworth, Advantage Solutions

SILVER WINNER

Client: Samsung

Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour

Agency: Cheil North America

BRONZE WINNER

Client: General Tire

Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour

Agency: Next Marketing

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (B-to-B)

GOLD WINNER

Client: Herbalife Nutrition

Campaign: Team Leadership Events

Agency: FG|PG

SILVER WINNER

Client: TikTok

Campaign: #ForYou Summit in the #ForYouniverse

Agency: MC2

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Amazon Advertising

Campaign: Amazon NewFronts: reach reimagined

Agency: Freeman

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (Consumer)

GOLD WINNER

Client: Ford Motor Company

Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special

Agency: Imagination

SILVER WINNER

Client: Dell Technologies

Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival

Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Wipro (Appirio)

Campaign: Helix 2021

Agencies: Pulse Studio LLC, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

Best Permanent or Pop-up Retail Experience

GOLD WINNER

Client: Gibson

Campaign: Gibson Garage

Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology

SILVER WINNER

Client: King’s Hawaiian

Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow

Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Centennial

Campaign: A Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa

Agency: Agency808

Best Trade Show Exhibit

GOLD WINNER

Client: Salesforce

Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020

Agency: Sparks

SILVER WINNER

Client: Panasonic

Campaign: Panasonic @ CES 2021

Agencies: Velocity XD, Mode Studios, Manning Consulting

BRONZE WINNER

Client: HERE Technologies

Campaign: HERE at CES 2020

Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Use of a Single Technology

GOLD WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Stella Stadium Bites

Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER

Clients: L’Oréal, Valentino

Campaign: Voce Viva by Valentino

Agency: The Experiential Group

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Adobe

Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond

Agency: Trademark

Best Use of A/V

GOLD WINNER

Client: Advanced Micro Devices

Campaign: AMD: Where the Future Starts

Agency: Freeman

SILVER WINNER

Client: WWE

Campaign: WWE Thunderdome

Agency: The Famous Group

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Sony PlayStation

Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch

Agency: Amplify

Best Use of Pandemic-Era Event Technology

GOLD WINNER

Client: Adobe

Campaign: Adobe Field Trip 2020

Agencies: Cogs & Marvel

SILVER WINNER

Client: SAP

Campaign: SAP TechEd

Agency: Opus Agency

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Verizon

Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium

Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Use of Social Media

GOLD WINNER

Client: Anheuser-Busch

Campaign: Stella Sessions@Home

Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER

Client: Chase

Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk

Agency: On Board Experiential

BRONZE WINNER

Client: National Football League

Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam

Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG

Best Use of Touch- or Gesture-based Interactives

GOLD WINNER

Client: Stand Together

Campaign: Common Ground

Agency: Factory 360

SILVER WINNER

Client: Microsoft

Campaign: Executive Briefing Center

Agency: Green Room, Inc.

BRONZE WINNER

Client: Herbalife Nutrition

Campaign: Team Leadership Events

Agency: FG|PG

Best Use of Virtual or Augmented Reality

GOLD WINNER

Client: Gigamon

Campaign: Gigamon Sales Kick-off 2021

Agencies: Bellwether Corporation, Ross Video

SILVER WINNER

Client: Constellation Brands

Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”

Agency: Groove Jones

BRONZE WINNER

Client: South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Campaign: Table Rock Mountain VR Experience

Agency: 9Rooftops