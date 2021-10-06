Winners Announced: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs – Event Marketer

Winners Announced: The 2021 Ex Awards and EDTAs

Posted on October 6, 2021 by Event Marketer

The editors of Event Marketer magazine have announced the winners of the supersized 2021 Ex Awards and ETDAs, the world’s largest and premiere recognition program for experiential marketing. The winners were announced live and in-person on Oct. 6 during a gala luncheon at the Experiential Marketing Summit in Chicago.

Known for 19 years as the event industry’s “Golden Globes,” the program this year was transformed into a midday, touchless celebration with a live dj, table drops, cheer sections and, of course, inspiring case studies. Check out the lists of winners here, and look out for full coverage coming soon.

 

2021 EX AWARDS

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

EX WINNER
Client: Loblaw
Campaign: Loblaw National Kickoff 2020
Agencies: Mosaic, Taylor Group, Plutino Group, FMAV

GOLD WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events

SILVER WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Campaign: SAMCOM
Agency: Switch

Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program

EX WINNER
Client: Nike
Campaign: Nike Air Max Month
Agencies: Drury Design, Champs Sports

GOLD WINNER
Client: FX
Campaign: Fargo Flavors
Agency: BMF

SILVER WINNER
Client: Hollister
Campaign: The Feel Lab
Agency: Engage & Resonate

Best Cause/Community Program

EX WINNER
Client: Stand Together
Campaign: Common Ground
Agency: Factory 360

GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Dining Together Apart
Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER
Client: ATCO
Campaign: A Very Merry Veterans Thank You
Agency: Studio M

Best COVID-era Campaign

EX WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER
Client: Visible
Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused
Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign

SILVER WINNER
Clients: Chase, Southwest Airlines
Campaign: Honeymoon for Heroes
Agency: MAS

Best Entertainment Activation

EX WINNER
Client: HBO Max
Campaign: The Flight Attendant
Agency: Tool of NA

GOLD WINNER
Client: TNT
Campaign: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Agency: Mirrored Media

SILVER WINNER
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Huluween
Agency: AGENC

Best Esports Activation

EX WINNER
Client: HP, Inc.
Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

GOLD WINNER
Client: Riot Games
Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore

SILVER WINNER
Client: 2K
Campaign: 2KFEST
Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 or Less)

EX WINNER
Client: Petmate
Campaign: National Fetch Day
Agency: X-FCTR

GOLD WINNER
Client: Weber
Campaign: Summer SmokeFire Tour
Agency: Next Marketing

SILVER WINNER
Client: ATCO
Campaign: Spruce Meadows Mobile Experience
Agency: Park Digital

Best Event on a Budget ($500,000 to $1 Million)

EX WINNER
Client: Mondelēz International
Campaign: Trident Chew Through
Agency: HMT Associates

GOLD WINNER
Client: General Tire
Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour
Agency: Next Marketing

SILVER WINNER
Client: Atlassian
Campaign: Remote Summit
Agency: Impact Point Group

Best Millennial or Gen Z Campaign

EX WINNER
Client: Chase
Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk
Agency: On Board Experiential

GOLD WINNER
Client: Amazon Prime
Campaign: Student Advocate Program
Agency: Riddle & Bloom

SILVER WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

EX WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America

GOLD WINNER
Clients: Walmart, Clorox, Kimberly Clark, GlaxoSmithKline
Campaign: Walmart Mobile Wellness
Agency: JetFuel Studio

SILVER WINNER
Client: Hussmann
Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

EX WINNER
Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies
Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience
Agency: ASTOUND Group

GOLD WINNER
Client: VUSE and VELO
Campaign: McLaren INDYCAR and F1 Mobile
Agency: Reynolds American Inc.

SILVER WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America

Best Multi-Market Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER
Client: Audi of America
Campaign: Audi Charging Forward
Agency: 160over90

GOLD WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA

SILVER WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify

Best Multicultural Event Campaign

EX WINNER
Clients: adidas, Mexican Football Federation
Campaign: Solo Jamas
Agencies: Moment Creative, Sportivo PR

GOLD WINNER
Clients: IMDb, American Black Film Festival
Campaign: Best of the American Black Film Festival Awards 2020
Agency: In-house

SILVER WINNER
Client: NAACP
Campaign: 111th NAACP National Convention Virtual
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Best Outdoor Activation

EX WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Dining Together Apart
Agency: Mosaic

GOLD WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond
Agency: Trademark

SILVER WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Best P.R. Stunt

EX WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: The DaVinci of Debt
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

SILVER WINNER
Client: Hershey’s Canada
Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard
Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy

Best Pandemic-era Pivot

EX WINNER
Client: Facebook
Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X

GOLD WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

SILVER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra
Agencies: Mosaic, Telescope

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (B-to-B)

EX WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco Live
Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus

GOLD WINNER
Client: Facebook
Campaign: GMS Un-Summit 2020
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Campos Creative Works, MKTG, Agency X

SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies World
Agency: InVision Communications 

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER
Client: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special
Agency: Imagination

GOLD WINNER
Client: Adult Swim
Campaign: Adult Swim Festival
Agencies: In-house, Fairground Experiential, IHEARTCOMIX, Rare Peeps

SILVER WINNER
Client: HP, Inc.
Campaign: OMEN Challenge: The Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Best Pop-up Activation

EX WINNER
Client: OnePlus
Campaign: TMobile & OnePlus Impossible Stores
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

GOLD WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

SILVER WINNER
Clients: Resy, American Express
Campaign: The Resy Drive-Thru
Agency: Shiraz Creative

Best Press Event

EX WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies Experience
Agencies: 3D Exhibits, AxiCom, Landor & Fitch

GOLD WINNER
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Exhibit Zero
Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft

SILVER WINNER
Client: FX
Campaign: Fargo Flavors
Agency: BMF

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B) 

EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce to You
Agencies: George P. Johnson, Nomobo

GOLD WINNER
Client: Qualcomm Snapdragon
Campaign: Tech Summit Digital 2020
Agency: Proscenium

SILVER WINNER
Client: AutoZone
Campaign: 2020 National Sales Meeting
Agency: LEO Events

Best Production of an Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify

GOLD WINNER
Client: Audi of America
Campaign: Audi Charging Forward
Agency: 160over90

SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

Best Sampling Campaign

EX WINNER
Client: Hershey’s Canada
Campaign: Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard
Agencies: Mosaic, Makers, Drone Boy

GOLD WINNER
Client: Unilever
Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore

SILVER WINNER
Client: Nestlé USA
Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen
Agency: Mosaic

Best Single-Market Event (Consumer)

EX WINNER
Client: MegaMex Foods
Campaign: Herdez Salsa Boston Sampling
Agency: Havas Street

GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Port De Stella
Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER
Client: Mondelēz International
Campaign: Trident Chew Through
Agency: HMT Associates 

Best Sports Activation

EX WINNER
Client: The Home Depot
Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day
Agency: Octagon

GOLD WINNER
Client: NBC Sports
Campaign: The Chip Truck
Agency: CLAMOR

SILVER WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Stage Design

EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce XR Stage
Agency: Sparks

GOLD WINNER
Client: AT&T
Campaign: AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!
Agency: Wasserman

SILVER WINNER
Client: WWE
Campaign: WWE Thunderdome
Agency: The Famous Group

Best Trade Show Activation

EX WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020
Agency: Sparks

GOLD WINNER
Client: FCA
Campaign: The Fiat Chrysler CES Experience: Vegas To Virtual
Agencies: Stellantis, George P. Johnson, Spinifex Group

SILVER WINNER
Client: HERE Technologies
Campaign: HERE at CES 2020
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Use of Events for Content

EX WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: McLaren Substitute Teacher
Agencies: Dreamshock, McLaren Racing

GOLD WINNER
Client: NBC Sports
Campaign: NBC’s Drop The Puck
Agency: CLAMOR

SILVER WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA

Best Use of Technology or Social Media

EX WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam
Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG

GOLD WINNER
Client: Nestlé USA
Campaign: Life Cuisine Kitchen
Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER
Client: Constellation Brands
Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”
Agency: Groove Jones

 

2021 EXPERIENCE DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

Best Combination of Event Technologies

GOLD WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: The NFL Big Hits: Gasparilla Light Show
Agency: bluemedia

SILVER WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco IMPACT
Agency: George P. Johnson

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Atlassian
Campaign: Atlassian Remote Summit 2020
Agency: Impact Point Group

Best High-Tech Audience Interaction

GOLD WINNER
Client: Visible
Campaign: Red Rocks Unpaused
Agencies: Madwell, VTProDesign

SILVER WINNER
Client: IBM
Campaign: Watson: The Harmonic State
Agencies: George P. Johnson, Active Theory, Plan8

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Acura
Campaign: Acura Digital Experience
Agencies: Globacore Interactive, Taylor

Best Integrated Digital + Live Campaign

GOLD WINNER
Client: Microsoft Xbox
Campaign: Xbox Series X | S Launch
Agency: Salt Experiential Commerce, Inc.

SILVER WINNER
Client: Unilever
Campaign: Magnum Mini-Matcha World
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, Golin Singapore

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon 5G Wild Rift Invitational
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Live Streamed Event

GOLD WINNER
Client: SAP
Campaign: SAP TechEd
Agency: Opus Agency

SILVER WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show
Agency: Deutsch LA

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Greater London Authority
Campaign: London 2021 New Year’s Eve
Agencies: BBC, Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

GOLD WINNER
Client: Hussmann
Campaign: Shop the Future Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion, Inc.

SILVER WINNER
Client: Stryker Surgical Technologies
Campaign: Stryker Mobile Experience
Agency: ASTOUND Group

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Hemp Black
Campaign: Hemp Black Hurd Tour
Agency: Timeless Travel Trailers

Best Outdoor Environment

GOLD WINNER
Client: Riot Games
Campaign: League of Legends: Wild Rift Honeyfruit
Agencies: Jack Morton Worldwide, BBH Singapore

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Visa
Campaign: Visa Skyline Drive-in at CityView
Agency: BMF

SILVER WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events

Best Overall B-to-B Environment

GOLD WINNER
Client: Hilton
Campaign: All-Suites Leadership Conference
Agency: LEO Events

SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft
Campaign: Executive Briefing Center
Agency: Green Room, Inc.

BRONZE WINNER
Client: General Motors
Campaign: Exhibit Zero
Agencies: Commonwealth//McCann, McCann, Momentum Worldwide, Weber Shandwick, Craft

Best Overall Consumer Environment

GOLD WINNER
Client: Hulu
Campaign: Huluween
Agency: AGENC

SILVER WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Gibson
Campaign: Gibson Garage
Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology 

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (B-to-B)

GOLD WINNER
Client: Cisco
Campaign: Cisco Live
Agencies: In-house, The XD Agency, George P. Johnson, G7, Rain Focus

SILVER WINNER
Client: CrowdStrike
Campaign: CrowdStrike Fal.Con
Agency: George P. Johnson

BRONZE WINNER
Client: YouTube
Campaign: Brandcast Delivered
Agency: MAS

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Experience (Consumer)

GOLD WINNER
Client: The Home Depot
Campaign: ESPN’s College Game Day
Agency: Octagon

SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival 2021
Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Movement LIVE by Michelob Ultra
Agency: Mosaic

Best Pandemic-era Tour

GOLD WINNER
Client: Walmart
Campaign: Walmart Drive-in
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, Golin, Haworth, Advantage Solutions

SILVER WINNER
Client: Samsung
Campaign: Galaxy Rover Tour
Agency: Cheil North America

BRONZE WINNER
Client: General Tire
Campaign: Anywhere is Possible Tour
Agency: Next Marketing

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (B-to-B)

GOLD WINNER
Client: Herbalife Nutrition
Campaign: Team Leadership Events
Agency: FG|PG

SILVER WINNER
Client: TikTok
Campaign: #ForYou Summit in the #ForYouniverse
Agency: MC2

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Amazon Advertising
Campaign: Amazon NewFronts: reach reimagined
Agency: Freeman

Best Pandemic-era Virtual Experience (Consumer)

GOLD WINNER
Client: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Ford Auto Nights SEMA Special
Agency: Imagination

SILVER WINNER
Client: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Virtual Sundance Film Festival
Agencies: Lacy Maxwell Experiential, TK Events

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Wipro (Appirio)
Campaign: Helix 2021
Agencies: Pulse Studio LLC, McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

Best Permanent or Pop-up Retail Experience 

GOLD WINNER
Client: Gibson
Campaign: Gibson Garage
Agencies: G7 Entertainment Marketing, George P. Johnson, Shoptology

SILVER WINNER
Client: King’s Hawaiian
Campaign: Breakfast Bungalow
Agencies: Entertainment 3Sixty, Revolution Marketing, Bombshell Productions

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Centennial
Campaign: A Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa
Agency: Agency808

Best Trade Show Exhibit

GOLD WINNER
Client: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at NRF 2020
Agency: Sparks

SILVER WINNER
Client: Panasonic
Campaign: Panasonic @ CES 2021
Agencies: Velocity XD, Mode Studios, Manning Consulting

BRONZE WINNER
Client: HERE Technologies
Campaign: HERE at CES 2020
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide 

Best Use of a Single Technology

GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Stella Stadium Bites
Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER
Clients: L’Oréal, Valentino
Campaign: Voce Viva by Valentino
Agency: The Experiential Group

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe MAX Virtual Street Art Walk and Beyond
Agency: Trademark

Best Use of A/V

GOLD WINNER
Client: Advanced Micro Devices
Campaign: AMD: Where the Future Starts
Agency: Freeman

SILVER WINNER
Client: WWE
Campaign: WWE Thunderdome
Agency: The Famous Group

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Sony PlayStation
Campaign: Global ‘Play Has No Limits’ Launch
Agency: Amplify

Best Use of Pandemic-Era Event Technology

GOLD WINNER
Client: Adobe
Campaign: Adobe Field Trip 2020
Agencies: Cogs & Marvel

SILVER WINNER
Client: SAP
Campaign: SAP TechEd
Agency: Opus Agency

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Verizon
Campaign: Verizon Fortnite Stadium
Agencies: Momentum Worldwide, R/GA

Best Use of Social Media

GOLD WINNER
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Campaign: Stella Sessions@Home
Agency: Mosaic

SILVER WINNER
Client: Chase
Campaign: #ShowMeYourWalk
Agency: On Board Experiential

BRONZE WINNER
Client: National Football League
Campaign: NFL x Twitter: #ShowtimeCam
Agencies: Deeplocal, PRG

Best Use of Touch- or Gesture-based Interactives 

GOLD WINNER
Client: Stand Together
Campaign: Common Ground
Agency: Factory 360

SILVER WINNER
Client: Microsoft
Campaign: Executive Briefing Center
Agency: Green Room, Inc.

BRONZE WINNER
Client: Herbalife Nutrition
Campaign: Team Leadership Events
Agency: FG|PG

Best Use of Virtual or Augmented Reality

GOLD WINNER
Client: Gigamon
Campaign: Gigamon Sales Kick-off 2021
Agencies: Bellwether Corporation, Ross Video

SILVER WINNER
Client: Constellation Brands
Campaign: “Horns Up Limes In”
Agency: Groove Jones

BRONZE WINNER
Client: South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Campaign: Table Rock Mountain VR Experience
Agency: 9Rooftops

