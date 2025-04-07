At a time when streaming services are overflowing with content and movie theaters continue to see attendance down 35 percent, film and TV studios are getting more and more creative with their marketing campaigns to capture the attention of audiences. But it’s not just that they’re standing up an eye-catching billboard or an engaging pop-up, studios are dropping consumers into the world of their latest production through some strange encounters with authentic characters, and creatures, brought to life by actors, brand ambassadors and a little movie magic. And it might get you thinking about how audiences are encountering your brand, too.

To mark the return of “The Traitors” reality competition series in January, Peacock activated a one-day stunt where a group of figures donning hooded cloaks and clutching 19th century-era lanterns lurked around New York City landmarks. Throughout the day, the Traitors took in the views from the Top of the Rock observatory, grabbed morning bagels at Katz’s Deli and browsed for travel books on Scotland (where the series is filmed) at The Strand. Peacock certainly got the attention of New Yorkers with the Traitors’ bagpipe-accompanied march through the streets of Manhattan.

More on This Topic:

From spooky to funny, FilmNation Entertainment turned heads during last summer’s Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles with a street team of “pregnant” brand ambassadors to promote its comedic film “Babes,” about a woman who gets pregnant from a one-night stand. The women wore fake pregnant bellies under their “Babes” t-shirts and walked around handing out branded stickers and condoms. The team was accompanied by a mobile LED truck running looping content from the film, with phrases like “Do Not Take Shrooms While Pregnant” illuminated against a bright pink backdrop.

But the strangest encounter of them all belongs to 20th Century Studios, which last August unleashed Facehuggers and Chestbursters on unsuspecting passersby and consumers ahead of the premiere of “Alien: Romulus.” New Yorkers encountered Facehuggers attached to the faces of unconscious, twitching people lying on the sidewalk, propped up on stairs and leaning out taxi cab windows. Plus, aliens were popping out of the chests of seemingly normal bystanders. The creatures then made their way to San Diego Comic-Con and movie theaters for advance screenings of the “Alien” franchise’s seventh installment, surprising (and scaring) moviegoers.

Talk about doing a double take.

The Trend of the Week is coproduced with the support of Proscenium. Catch up on all of this year’s weekly trends here.