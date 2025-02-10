In the age of influencers, companies are leaning into influence, showcasing their leaders, their people, and becoming more public-facing, all to help their target audiences (internal and external) feel more connected to the brand. Indeed, it’s the company rock star era, with luminaries like Richard Branson having helped pave the way.

“People want to consume from companies that are treating their people well and any public-facing showing of that is great, not just for the employees themselves to incentivize them, but it also shows that the company has good ethics,” Henry Evans, senior creative director, Proscenium, reflected in a recent webinar on b-to-b trends. Watch and listen here for a discussion on a company that leveraged the musical talent within its ranks to perform at an internal event, offering once-in-a-lifetime studio rehearsals, costuming and more—a decision that wowed the employees and their colleagues, while keeping costs down.

In an increasingly AI-driven world, human connection continues to take top priority among the events community, according to the 2025 Global Forecast from Amex Global Business Travel Meetings & Events. What better way to facilitate that connection than spotlighting, recognizing and gathering the talent and team members who make products, services and experiences happen? After all, there are rock stars behind every winning idea, no matter how big or small.

Take Canva: For a few years, the graphic design service hosted its Canva Create conference as a themed keynote followed by a vibrant afterparty, geared primarily toward an internal audience of Canva’s employees, known as Canvanauts. It was an opportunity to discuss company goals and milestones from the past season, offer a look into what teams were working on, and unveil product launches. Then, in May 2024, Canva opened the doors to an external audience for the first time, evolving the third iteration of Canva Create into a daylong festival of creativity held at YouTube Theater/SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On a smaller scale, Quest Software’s 2024 internal sales conference in Anaheim, CA, underwent a complete upgrade to engage its 1,200 attendees. At the foundation of Quest’s new event strategy was distinctive, artistic branding that immersed participants in a visual journey across the NXT FY25 experience, in addition to a high-energy, music festival-themed kickoff called “X-Fest” and a rage room, where employees could grab an NXT-branded baseball bat and smash old tech. Not to mention, Quest ceo Patrick Nichols shook up his general session presentation by giving his 30-minute speech from atop a hoverboard. Now that’s leading like a rock star.

