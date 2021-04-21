Ticker: Regular Updates on Events Taking Place in Person

4.22.21

Intel Innovation: October, San Francisco

The first of Intel’s new Intel ON event series is Intel Innovation, a global flagship event scheduled to take place in October, although specific dates have yet to be announced. The hybrid event is designed for learning, building skills and networking. Read more here.

29Rooms: September, New York City

Refinery29’s immersive Instagram funhouse is slated for a return this fall, with plans to “lean into more tactile, more tangible, unmissable, un-uploadable content.” With the goal of moving away from flat backgrounds and simple photo ops, the digital media brand is encouraging sponsor partners to create “more inventive and engaging programs.” Read more here.

Outside Lands: Oct. 29-31, San Francisco

One of the biggest independent music festivals in North America, Outside Lands will take place over Halloween weekend at Golden Gate Park. According to a statement on the festival website, “the move to October allows us the time to work collectively to determine any new safety procedures necessary to implement during the festival.” Read more here.

Summerfest: Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Milwaukee, WI

One of the world’s largest music festivals, 53-year-old Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, is in the books for three consecutive weekends in September. The event will feature the unveiling of three new amenities to the public. Read more here.

4.21.21

Dreamforce: Sept. 21-24, San Francisco

Salesforce is “absolutely committed” to hosting its mega-conference at the Moscone Center this fall, although several variables remain in play that could affect the brand’s ability to host the event in person. Under California’s current health protocols, in-person conventions will be capped at 5,000 attendees through Oct. 1 unless vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results are verified for all in attendance. Read more here.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Sept. 2-5, Manchester, TN

Music fans are headed back to “The Farm” this fall for a sold-out event. Organizers are bringing back many artists booked for the canceled 2020 show, in addition to adding new talent to the roster. Read more here.

HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition: Aug. 9-13, Las Vegas

The health information and technology conference will take a hybrid format this year. The in-person experience will take place at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, Caesars Forum Conference Center and Wynn. Read more here.

MWC Barcelona: June 28-July 1, Barcelona

The world’s biggest mobile trade show is prepared to go fully hybrid this summer. The GSMA and Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Spain have announced details of an agreement to allow all MWC Barcelona registrants, including exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners, to enter Spain to attend the in-person event. Read more here.

The Governors Ball Music Festival: Sept. 24-26, New York City

Details are scarce, but The Governors Ball, which typically takes place in June, is scheduled for September. Rather than rescheduling artists from the canceled 2020 event, organizers have announced that a new lineup will be featured this year. Read more here.